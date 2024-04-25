ஜெய்சல்மர் அருகே விழுந்து நொறுங்கிய இந்திய விமானப் படை விமானம்! - Jaisalmer Plane Crash

ஜெய்பூர்: ராஜஸ்தான் மாநிலம் ஜெய்சல்மர் அருகே இந்திய விமானப் படைக்கு சொந்தமான உளவு பார்க்க பயன்படுத்தும் ரிமோட் விமானம் ஒன்று வழக்கமான பயிற்சியின் போது விழுந்து நொறுங்கியதாகவும், இதில் யாருக்கும் பாதிப்பும் ஏற்படவில்லை எனவும் இந்திய விமானப்படை முதற்கட்ட தகவலை வெளியிட்டுள்ளது.
One remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie. No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident: Indian Air… pic.twitter.com/VWYL4q8JZp— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2024