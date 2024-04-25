ஜெய்சல்மர் அருகே விழுந்து நொறுங்கிய இந்திய விமானப் படை விமானம்! - Jaisalmer Plane Crash

By ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu Team

Published : Apr 25, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Apr 25, 2024

Jaisalmer Plane Crash: ராஜஸ்தான் மாநிலம் ஜெய்சல்மர் அருகே இந்திய விமானப் படைக்கு சொந்தமான உளவு பார்க்கும் விமானம் ஒன்று விழுந்து நொறுங்கியதாக முதற்கட்ட தகவல் வெளியாகியுள்ளது.

ஜெய்பூர்: ராஜஸ்தான் மாநிலம் ஜெய்சல்மர் அருகே இந்திய விமானப் படைக்கு சொந்தமான உளவு பார்க்க பயன்படுத்தும் ரிமோட் விமானம் ஒன்று வழக்கமான பயிற்சியின் போது விழுந்து நொறுங்கியதாகவும், இதில் யாருக்கும் பாதிப்பும் ஏற்படவில்லை எனவும் இந்திய விமானப்படை முதற்கட்ட தகவலை வெளியிட்டுள்ளது.

