2024 ஏப்ரலில் நாடாளுமன்றத் தேர்தலா? - டெல்லி தேர்தல் ஆணையம் விளக்கம்!

By ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ஏப்ரல் 16, 2024 என்பது தேர்தல் பணிகளை திட்டமிட்டு முடிப்பதற்கான உத்தேச தேதி மட்டுமே என டெல்லி தேர்தல் ஆணையம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

டெல்லி: வருகின்ற நாடாளுமன்றத் தேர்தல் ஏப்ரல் 16, 2024 அன்று நடைபெற உள்ளதாக சமூக ஊடகங்களில் தகவல் வெளியான நிலையில், அதற்கு டெல்லி தேர்தல் ஆணையம் மறுப்பு தெரிவித்துள்ளது. இது தொடர்பாக, டெல்லி தேர்தல் ஆணையம் வெளியிட்டு உள்ள X வலைத்தளப் பதிவில், “16.04.2024 அன்று நாடாளுமன்ற பொதுத் தேர்தல் நடைபெற உள்ளதாக சமூக ஊடகங்களில் தகவல் வெளியாகி வருகிறது.

  • Some media queries are coming referring to a circular by @CeodelhiOffice to clarify whether 16.04.2024 is tentative poll day for #LSElections2024
    It is clarified that this date was mentioned only for ‘reference’for officials to plan activities as per Election Planner of ECI.

ஏப்ரல் 16, 2024 என்பது தேர்தல் பணிகளை, அதற்குரிய அதிகாரிகள் திட்டமிட்டு முடிப்பதற்கான உத்தேச தேதி மட்டுமே என்பதை தெளிவுபடுத்துகிறோம்” என தெரிவித்துள்ளது. மேலும், இதனை இந்திய தேர்தல் ஆணையம் தனது X வலைத்தளப் பக்கத்தில் மறுபதிவு செய்துள்ளது.

இதையும் படிங்க: பாபரில் இருந்து மோடி வரை.. அயோத்தி ராமர் கோயில் கடந்து வந்த பாதை..

