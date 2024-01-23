2024 ஏப்ரலில் நாடாளுமன்றத் தேர்தலா? - டெல்லி தேர்தல் ஆணையம் விளக்கம்!

டெல்லி: வருகின்ற நாடாளுமன்றத் தேர்தல் ஏப்ரல் 16, 2024 அன்று நடைபெற உள்ளதாக சமூக ஊடகங்களில் தகவல் வெளியான நிலையில், அதற்கு டெல்லி தேர்தல் ஆணையம் மறுப்பு தெரிவித்துள்ளது. இது தொடர்பாக, டெல்லி தேர்தல் ஆணையம் வெளியிட்டு உள்ள X வலைத்தளப் பதிவில், “16.04.2024 அன்று நாடாளுமன்ற பொதுத் தேர்தல் நடைபெற உள்ளதாக சமூக ஊடகங்களில் தகவல் வெளியாகி வருகிறது.
Some media queries are coming referring to a circular by @CeodelhiOffice to clarify whether 16.04.2024 is tentative poll day for #LSElections2024— CEO, Delhi Office (@CeodelhiOffice) January 23, 2024
It is clarified that this date was mentioned only for ‘reference’for officials to plan activities as per Election Planner of ECI.
ஏப்ரல் 16, 2024 என்பது தேர்தல் பணிகளை, அதற்குரிய அதிகாரிகள் திட்டமிட்டு முடிப்பதற்கான உத்தேச தேதி மட்டுமே என்பதை தெளிவுபடுத்துகிறோம்” என தெரிவித்துள்ளது. மேலும், இதனை இந்திய தேர்தல் ஆணையம் தனது X வலைத்தளப் பக்கத்தில் மறுபதிவு செய்துள்ளது.
