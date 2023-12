Tell me, O Siblings of Destiny, the religion for this Dark Age of Kali Yuga. I seek emancipation how can I be emancipated? Meditation on the Lord, Har, Har, is the boat, the raft; meditating on the Lord, the swimmer swims across. || 1 || O Dear Lord, protect and preserve the honor of Your humble servant. O Lord, Har, Har, please make me chant the chant of Your Name; I beg only for Your devotional worship. || Pause || The Lord's servants are very dear to the Lord; they chant the Word of the Lord's Bani. The account of the recording angels, Chitr and Gupt, and the account with the Messenger of Death is totally erased. || 2 || The Saints of the Lord meditate on the Lord in their minds; they join the Saadh Sangat, the Company of the Holy. The piercing sun of desires has set, and the cool moon has risen. || 3 || You are the Greatest Being, absolutely unapproachable and unfathomable; You created the Universe from Your Own Being. O God, take pity on servant Nanak, and make him the slave of the slave of Your slaves. || 4 || 6 ||