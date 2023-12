Bronze is bright and shiny, but when it is rubbed, its blackness appears. Washing it, its impurity is not removed, even if it is washed a hundred times. 1 They alone are my friends, who travel along with me; and in that place, where the accounts are called for, they appear standing with me. ||1| Pause There are houses, mansions and tall buildings, painted on all sides; but they are empty within, and they crumble like useless ruins. 2 The herons in their white feathers dwell in the sacred shrines of pilgrimage. They tear apart and eat the living beings, and so they are not called white. ||3|| My body is like the simmal tree; seeing me, other people are fooled. Its fruits are useless just like the qualities of my body. || 4 || The blind man is carrying such a heavy load, and his journey through the mountains is so long. My eyes can see, but I cannot find the Way. How can I climb up and cross over the mountain? || 5 || What good does it do to serve, and be good, and be clever? O Nanak, contemplate the Naam, the Name of the Lord, and you shall be released from bondage. || 6 || 1 || 3 || Thursday, 6th Poh (Samvat 555 Nanakshahi) 21" December, 2023 (Page: 729) (ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ)