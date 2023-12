I am just a poor beggar of Yours; You are Your Own Lord Master, You are the Great Giver. Be Merciful, and bless me, a humble beggar, with Your Name, so that I may forever remain imbued with Your Love. || 1 || I am a sacrifice to Your Name, O True Lord. The One Lord is the Cause of causes; there is no other at all. || 1 || Pause || I was wretched; I wandered through so many cycles of reincarnation. Now, Lord, please bless me with Your Grace. Be merciful, and grant me the Blessed Vision of Your Darshan; please grant me such a gift. || 2 || Prays Nanak, the shutters of doubt have been opened wide; by Guru's Grace, I have come to know the Lord. I am filled to overflowing with true love; my mind is pleased and appeased by the True Guru. || 3 || 1 || 9 ||