ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ : ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਮੌਕੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਵੱਡਾ ਐਲਾਨ (Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big announcement) ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਐਲਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਹਰ ਸਾਲ 26 ਦਸਬੰਰ ਦਾ ਦਿਨ 'ਵੀਰ ਬਾਲ ਦਿਵਸ' (Veer baal divas) ਵਜੋਂ ਮਨਾਇਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਦਿਨ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਚਾਰ ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਹਾਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਰਪਿਤ (Dedicated to the martyrdom of the four sahibzaade) ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਕੇ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ।

ਟਵੀਟ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਅੱਜ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਦੇ ਸ਼ੁਭ ਅਵਸਰ 'ਤੇ, ਮੈਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਸਾਂਝਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਮਾਣ ਮਹਿਸੂਸ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ, 26 ਦਸੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ 'ਵੀਰ ਬਾਲ ਦਿਵਸ' ਵਜੋਂ ਮਨਾਇਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਦਲੇਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਇਨਸਾਫ਼ ਦੀ ਭਾਲ ਲਈ ਢੁਕਵੀਂ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ : ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਮੌਕੇ ਸੱਚਖੰਡ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਸੰਗਤ

ਇਸ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ 'ਵੀਰ ਬਾਲ ਦਿਵਸ' ਉਸੇ ਦਿਨ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ ਜਿਸ ਦਿਨ ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦਾ ਜ਼ੋਰਾਵਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦਾ ਫਤਹਿ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਕੰਧ ਵਿੱਚ ਜਿੰਦਾ ਚਿਣ ਕੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੋਵਾਂ ਮਹਾਪੁਰਖਾਂ ਨੇ ਧਰਮ ਦੇ ਮਹਾਨ ਸਿਧਾਂਤਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਭਟਕਣ ਦੀ ਬਜਾਏ ਮੌਤ ਨੂੰ ਤਰਜੀਹ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸੀ।

ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਕਿ ਮਾਤਾ ਗੁਜਰੀ ਜੀ, ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਅਤੇ 4 ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਆਦਰਸ਼ ਲੱਖਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਲ ਬਖਸ਼ਦੇ ਹਨ। ਉਹ ਕਦੇ ਵੀ ਬੇਇਨਸਾਫ਼ੀ ਅੱਗੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਝੁਕੇ। ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਕਲਪਨਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਜੋ ਸਮਾਵੇਸ਼ੀ ਅਤੇ ਇਕਸੁਰ ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੱਧ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਾਣਨਾ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਲੋੜ ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ : ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਦਿਹਾੜਾ: ਜਥੇਦਾਰ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅਕਾਲ ਤਖ਼ਤ ਦਾ ਸਿੱਖ ਕੌਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਂ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼