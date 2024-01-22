Sony Inzone Buds ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ ਹੋਈ ਲਾਈਵ, ਜਾਣੋ ਕੀਮਤ

Sony Inzone Buds First Sale: Sony ਨੇ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੇ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ Sony Inzone Buds ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਅੱਜ ਇਸ ਏਅਰਬਡ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ ਲਾਈਵ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ।

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: Sony ਨੇ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੇਮ ਦੇ ਸ਼ੌਕੀਨਾਂ ਲਈ Sony Inzone Buds ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ। ਅੱਜ ਇਸ ਏਅਰਬਡ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੇਲ ਲਾਈਵ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਏਅਰਬਡਸ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕ ਲਈ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਤੁਸੀਂ Sony Inzone Buds ਨੂੰ ਆਨਲਾਈਨ ਸ਼ਾਪਿੰਗ ਪਲੇਟਫਾਰਮ ਤੋਂ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਏਅਰਬਡਸ ਨੂੰ ਵਾਈਟ ਅਤੇ ਬਲੈਕ ਕਲਰ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

  Attention all heroes and legends: the new INZONE Buds have dropped, and it's an absolute game-changer. Developed with Fnatic, the INZONE Buds are lightweight and small in size, offering a Truly Wireless experience for ultimate gaming freedom.

    Shop Now: https://t.co/ExI2yPd5AF

    — Sony India (@sony_india) January 19, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Sony Inzone Buds ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਜੇਕਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਏਅਰਬਡਸ ਨੂੰ 5 ਮਿੰਟ 'ਚ ਚਾਰਜ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਏਅਰਬਡਸ 2 ਘੰਟੇ 'ਚ ਫੁੱਲ ਚਾਰਜ਼ ਹੋ ਜਾਂਦੇ ਹਨ। ਵਧੀਆਂ ਸਾਊਂਡ ਕਵਾਇਲੀਟੀ ਲਈ ਇਸ 'ਚ 30ms ਤੱਕ ਦੀ low-latency ਰੇਟ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ 'ਚ ਆਡੀਓ ਟ੍ਰਾਂਸਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਲਈ LC3 ਕੋਡੇਕ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਬਲੂਟੁੱਥ ਲੋ ਐਨਰਜ਼ੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਗੇਮ ਦੇ ਅਨੁਭਵ ਨੂੰ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਇਸ 'ਚ ਸਪੇਸ਼ੀਅਲ ਆਡੀਓ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।। ਕੰਪਨੀ ਦਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਗੇਮਿੰਗ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਇਸਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ 12 ਘੰਟੇ ਦਾ ਬੈਕਅੱਪ ਦੇ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਨਾਰਮਲ ਯੂਜ਼ 'ਚ 24 ਘੰਟੇ ਦਾ ਬੈਕਅੱਪ ਦੇ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। Sony INZONE Buds 'ਚ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਲਈ USB-C ਪੋਰਟ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

Sony Inzone Buds ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: ਜੇਕਰ ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ Sony Inzone Buds ਨੂੰ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਨੇ 22,990 ਰੁਪਏ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ, ਸੇਲ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਏਅਰਬਡਸ ਨੂੰ 17,990 ਰੁਪਏ 'ਚ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਏਅਰਬਡਸ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਅੱਜ ਐਮਾਜ਼ਾਨ, ਫਲਿੱਪਕਾਰਟ ਅਤੇ ਸੋਨੀ ਦੇ ਰਿਟੇਲ ਸਟੋਰ ਤੋਂ ਖਰੀਦ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ।

iQOO Neo 9 Pro ਦੀ ਲਾਂਚ ਡੇਟ: ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, iQOO ਆਪਣੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਗ੍ਰਾਹਕਾਂ ਲਈ iQOO Neo 9 Pro ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ 'ਚ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਲਾਂਚਿੰਗ ਡੇਟ ਬਾਰੇ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਹੀ ਪੁਸ਼ਟੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ। iQOO Neo 9 Pro ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਬਾਜ਼ਾਰ 'ਚ 22 ਫਰਵਰੀ ਦੇ ਦਿਨ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਕਈ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਮਿਲਣਗੇ। ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ ਚੀਨ 'ਚ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਹੀ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਚੁੱਕਾ ਹੈ।

