ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ Oneplus ਦਾ ਵੱਡਾ ਇਵੈਂਟ, ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪ੍ਰੋਡਕਟਸ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ ਲਾਂਚ

ਹੈਦਰਾਬਾਦ: ਚੀਨੀ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨਿਰਮਾਤਾ ਕੰਪਨੀ Oneplus ਦਾ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਵੱਡਾ ਇਵੈਂਟ ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ 'ਚ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਇਹ ਇਵੈਂਟ ਸ਼ਾਮ 7:30 ਵਜੇ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸ ਇਵੈਂਟ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਕੰਪਨੀ 3 ਪ੍ਰੋਡਕਟਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਲਾਂਚਿੰਗ ਇਵੈਂਟ ਨੂੰ ਤੁਸੀਂ Oneplus ਦੇ YouTube ਚੈਨਲ ਰਾਹੀ ਲਾਈਵ ਦੇਖ ਸਕੋਗੇ। ਇਸ ਇਵੈਂਟ 'ਚ Oneplus 12, Oneplus 12R ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਅਤੇ Oneplus Buds 3 ਏਅਰਬਡਸ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।
A decade of defying limits, fueled by bold vision and relentless ambition, has led us to push our own boundaries and conquer complexities.— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 8, 2024
It has built a habit to #NeverSettle, continually crafting innovations that are Smooth Beyond Belief. #OnePlus12Series pic.twitter.com/jq8zQwf8MD
Oneplus 12 ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: Oneplus 12 ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 6.82 ਇੰਚ ਦੀ AMOLED ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਸਨੈਪਡ੍ਰੈਗਨ 8 ਜੇਨ 3 SoC ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ੍ਹ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਟ੍ਰਿਪਲ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਟਅੱਪ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ, ਜਿਸ 'ਚ 50+48+64MP ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,400mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 100 ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਅਤੇ 50 ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਵਾਈਰਲੈਂਸ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ।
Oneplus 12 ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: Oneplus ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 2 ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਆਪਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਲਾਂਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ ਗਲਤੀ ਨਾਲ ਲੀਕ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ। Oneplus 12 ਦੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਸਟੋਰੇਜ ਵਾਲੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਕੀਮਤ 64,999 ਅਤੇ ਦੂਜੇ ਮਾਡਲ ਦੀ 69,999 ਰੁਪਏ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ।
A good display can handle ANYTHING: even texting in the rain 🌧— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 19, 2024
Find out what else Aqua Touch can handle on Jan 23
Get notified: https://t.co/cIQ81FKX2i pic.twitter.com/m6mNpTlu4t
Oneplus 12R ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: Oneplus 12R ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ ProXDR ਡਿਸਪਲੇ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120Hz ਦੇ ਰਿਫ੍ਰੈਸ਼ ਦਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਪ੍ਰੋਸੈਸਰ ਦੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ ਸਨੈਪਡ੍ਰੈਗਨ 8 ਜੇਨ 2 SOC ਚਿਪਸੈੱਟ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਨੂੰ 16GB LPDDR5X ਰੈਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ। OnePlus 12R ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ 'ਚ 5,500mAh ਦੀ ਬੈਟਰੀ ਮਿਲੇਗੀ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 120ਵਾਟ ਦੀ ਫਾਸਟ ਚਾਰਜਿੰਗ ਨੂੰ ਸਪੋਰਟ ਕਰੇਗੀ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੈਮਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਫੋਨ 'ਚ 50+8+2MP ਦਾ ਟ੍ਰਿਪਲ ਕੈਮਰਾ ਸੈਟਅੱਪ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ।
Oneplus 12R ਦੀ ਕੀਮਤ: ਜੇਕਰ ਕੀਮਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰਟਫੋਨ ਦੀ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਚ ਕੀਮਤ 40,000 ਤੋਂ 42,000 ਰੁਪਏ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ।
So that nothing stands between you and your music. #OnePlusBuds3 pic.twitter.com/HDM3NY1mDs— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 20, 2024
Oneplus Buds 3 ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ: ਜੇਕਰ Oneplus Buds 3 ਦੇ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਗੱਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇ, ਤਾਂ ਇਸ ਡਿਵਾਈਸ 'ਚ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਇਨ-ਈਅਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਸਟੈਮ ਡਿਜ਼ਾਈਨ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸਦਾ ਭਾਰ 4.8 ਗ੍ਰਾਮ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ, ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਇਸ 'ਚ 10.4mm ਮਿਕਸਡ ਡਾਇਆਫ੍ਰਾਮ ਬਾਸ ਯੂਨਿਟ ਦੀ ਸਹੂਲਤ ਵੀ ਮਿਲਦੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ 'ਚ ਮਾਈਕ੍ਰੋਫੋਨ AI ਸਿਸਟਮ ਰਾਹੀਂ 49dB ਐਕਟਿਵ ਨੌਇਜ਼ ਕੈਂਸਲੇਸ਼ਨ ਵੀ ਮਿਲਦਾ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਬੈਕਗ੍ਰਾਊਂਡ 'ਚ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸ਼ੋਰ ਨੂੰ 99.6% ਤੱਕ ਘਟਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਬਡਸ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਫੀਚਰਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਅਜੇ ਖੁਲਾਸਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ।