ਕੀ ਭਾਰਤ-ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਸਬੰਧਾਂ ਦਾ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਦੀ ਟੀਮ 'ਤੇ ਪਿਆ ਅਸਰ, ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿਉਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਸ਼ੋਏਬ ਨੂੰ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ

ਨਵੀਂ ਦਿੱਲੀ: ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਦੀ ਟੀਮ 5 ਟੈਸਟ ਮੈਚਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਖੇਡਣ ਲਈ ਭਾਰਤ ਆਈ ਹੈ। ਹੁਣ ਇੰਗਲਿਸ਼ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੀਮ ਨਾਲ 25 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੋਂ 11 ਮਾਰਚ ਤੱਕ 5 ਮੈਚਾਂ ਦੀ ਟੈਸਟ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਖੇਡਣ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਹੀ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਖੜ੍ਹਾ ਹੋ ਚੁੱਕਾ ਹੈ। ਦਰਅਸਲ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਟੀਮ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਨਾ ਮਿਲਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਟੀਮ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਹਰ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਸਪਿਨ ਗੇਂਦਬਾਜ਼ ਸ਼ੋਏਬ ਬਸ਼ੀਰ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ। ਬਸ਼ੀਰ ਨੇ ਕਾਫੀ ਦੇਰ ਤੱਕ ਵੀਜ਼ੇ ਦਾ ਇੰਤਜ਼ਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਪਰ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਮਿਲਣ 'ਚ ਦੇਰੀ ਹੋਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਯੂ.ਕੇ. ਪਰਤਣਾ ਪਿਆ।
Now then, Shoaib Bashir's visa issues have led to some resentment and harsh words today.— WG RumblePants (@WG_RumblePants) January 23, 2024
Now then, Shoaib Bashir’s visa issues have led to some resentment and harsh words today.— WG RumblePants (@WG_RumblePants) January 23, 2024
Now then, Shoaib Bashir’s visa issues have led to some resentment and harsh words today.— WG RumblePants (@WG_RumblePants) January 23, 2024
ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਨਾ ਮਿਲਣ ਕਾਰਨ ਯੂਕੇ ਪਰਤਿਆ ਬਸ਼ੀਰ: ਸ਼ੋਏਬ ਬਸ਼ੀਰ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਟੀਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ 20 ਸਾਲਾ ਸਪਿਨ ਗੇਂਦਬਾਜ਼ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ 5 ਟੈਸਟ ਮੈਚਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਲਈ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਟੀਮ 'ਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ। ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪਿੱਚਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਚੰਗੇ ਸਪਿਨਰ ਦੀ ਬਹੁਤ ਲੋੜ ਸੀ। ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀਆਂ ਟਰਨਿੰਗ ਪਿੱਚਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਬਸ਼ੀਰ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਲਈ ਟਰੰਪ ਕਾਰਡ ਸਾਬਤ ਹੋ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਬੂ ਧਾਬੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਦੀ ਟੀਮ ਨਾਲ ਵੀ ਭਰਪੂਰ ਅਭਿਆਸ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ।
ਹੁਣ ਜੇਕਰ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਿਆ ਤਾਂ ਉਹ ਭਾਰਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਇਆ ਅਤੇ ਹੁਣ ਉਹ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਟੀਮ ਵਿਰੁੱਧ ਮੈਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਖੇਡ ਸਕੇਗਾ। ਬਸ਼ੀਰ ਕਈ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਯੂਏਈ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਪਣੇ ਵੀਜ਼ੇ ਦੀ ਉਡੀਕ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ। ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੰਨੀਏ ਤਾਂ ਉਸ ਦੀ ਫਾਈਲ ਵਿਚ ਕੁਝ ਕਮੀਆਂ ਸਨ। ਉਸ ਦੀ ਫਾਈਲ ਪੂਰੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰਨ ਉਸ ਨੂੰ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲ ਸਕਿਆ।
Dear India,— ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) January 23, 2024
He is not Shoaib Akhtar, He is Shoaib Bashir, give him the visa pic.twitter.com/RegoTxgnRh
Dear India,— ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) January 23, 2024
ਭਾਰਤ-ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਸਬੰਧ ਬਸ਼ੀਰ ਲਈ ਬਣੇ ਅੜਿੱਕਾ: ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਦੱਸ ਦਈਏ ਕਿ ਸ਼ੋਏਬ ਬਸ਼ੀਰ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨੀ ਮੂਲ ਦੇ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਹਨ। ਅਜਿਹੇ 'ਚ ਕੁਝ ਲੋਕ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਜ਼ਿਸ਼ ਦੱਸ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਦਰਅਸਲ, ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੇ ਸਬੰਧ ਬਹੁਤ ਗੁੰਝਲਦਾਰ ਹਨ। ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਸਿਆਸੀ ਸਬੰਧਾਂ ਕਾਰਨ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਹੈ। ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਭਾਰਤ ਆਉਣ ਲਈ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਲੈਣਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਲ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਕਈ ਵਾਰ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੇ ਕਈ ਖਿਡਾਰੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨੀ ਮੂਲ ਦੇ ਹੋਰ ਖਿਡਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਇਸ ਸਮੱਸਿਆ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਪਿਆ ਹੈ। ਆਈਸੀਸੀ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਵੀ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਟੀਮ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ ਆਉਣ ਲਈ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਕਾਫੀ ਦਿੱਕਤਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਪਿਆ ਸੀ।
It's really sad to see someone missing his first test match because of visa delay. This should not happen in cricket. He is Shoaib Bashir not Shoaib Akhtar. #INDvsENG #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/ogJX1SSxgU— Temba Bashira (@tembu_699) January 24, 2024
ਹੁਣ ਕੁਝ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕ ਬਸ਼ੀਰ ਦੇ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਨਾ ਮਿਲਣ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਰਤ-ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਦੇ ਰਿਸ਼ਤਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਜੋੜ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਬਸ਼ੀਰ ਨੇ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਲਾਇਨਜ਼ ਵਲੋਂ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ ਟ੍ਰੇਨਿੰਗ ਕੈਂਪ 'ਚ ਟਰਨਿੰਗ ਪਿੱਚ 'ਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਦੇ ਆਧਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਦੀ ਟੀਮ 'ਚ ਜਗ੍ਹਾ ਬਣਾ ਲਈ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਨਾਲ ਉਹ ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਲਈ ਆਪਣਾ ਟੈਸਟ ਡੈਬਿਊ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਸੀ।
Ben Stokes is "frustrated" as Shoaib Bashir returns home to the UK in the hope of resolving the delay to his visa application for England's tour of Indiahttps://t.co/vZnK2zm9Ip | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/9HfNUZL6sG— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 23, 2024
ਕਪਤਾਨ ਨੇ ਜਤਾਇਆ ਅਫਸੋਸ: ਹੁਣ ਉਸ ਦਾ ਟੈਸਟ ਡੈਬਿਊ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਸੁਪਨਾ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਚਕਨਾਚੂਰ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਇੰਗਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਟੈਸਟ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਬੇਨ ਸਟੋਕਸ ਨੇ ਬਸ਼ੀਰ ਦੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਨਾ ਆਉਣ 'ਤੇ ਅਫਸੋਸ ਜਤਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ, 'ਮੈਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਲਈ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁਖੀ ਹਾਂ, ਇਕ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਖਿਡਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਨਿਰਾਸ਼ਾਜਨਕ ਹੈ'।