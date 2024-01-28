ਹਾਕੀ 5s ਮਹਿਲਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ: ਫਾਈਨਲ ਮੈਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ 7-2 ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾਇਆ

ਓਮਾਨ: ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡ ਨੇ FIH 5S ਮਹਿਲਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਦੇ ਫਾਈਨਲ ਮੈਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ 7-2 ਨਾਲ ਹਰਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਓਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਧਾਨੀ ਮਸਕਟ 'ਚ ਖੇਡੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਮਹਿਲਾ 5 ਹਾਕੀ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਦੇ ਫਾਈਨਲ ਮੈਚ 'ਚ ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਫਾਰਮੈਟ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨ ਬਣੀ। ਇਹ ਟੂਰਨਾਮੈਂਟ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਐਫਆਈਐਚ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ।
ਭਾਰਤ ਬਨਾਮ ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਖੇਡੇ ਗਏ ਫਾਈਨਲ ਮੈਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੈਨ ਡੀ ਵੇਨੇ ਜੇਨੇਕਾ ਨੇ ਦੂਜੇ ਮਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡ ਲਈ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਗੋਲ ਕੀਤਾ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਵੇਲਟ ਬੇਨਟੇ ਨੇ ਚੌਥੇ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਠਵੇਂ ਮਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਗੋਲ ਕੀਤੇ। ਕਲਸੇ ਲਾਨਾ ਅਤੇ ਬੇਨਿੰਗਾ ਸੋਸ਼ਾ ਨੇ 11ਵੇਂ ਅਤੇ 13ਵੇਂ ਮਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੋ ਗੋਲ ਕੀਤੇ। ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡ ਦੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਖਿਡਾਰਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਹਾਫ 'ਚ ਹੀ 6-0 ਦੀ ਬੜ੍ਹਤ ਬਣਾ ਲਈ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਖਿਡਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਗੋਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਕੋਈ ਮੌਕਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੱਤਾ।
So close, Yet so far!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 27, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
We played well throughout the tournament but we couldn't win the game against Netherlands.
Congratulations Netherlands on winning the Inaugural Hockey 5s World Cup, Oman 2024.
Full-Time:
India 🇮🇳 2 : Netherlands 🇳🇱 7#hockeyinvites #Hockey5s… pic.twitter.com/6qAIesPn3h
">
ਦੂਜੇ ਹਾਫ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਖਿਡਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਪਰ ਅਸਫਲ ਰਹੀਆਂ। ਭਾਰਤ ਨੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਮੈਚ ਵਿੱਚ ਅੱਧੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਦੋ ਗੋਲ ਕੀਤੇ।ਪਹਿਲਾ ਗੋਲ ਛੇਤਰੀ ਜੋਤੀ ਨੇ 20ਵੇਂ ਮਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਫਿਰ ਰੁਤੁਜਾ ਨੇ 23ਵੇਂ ਮਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੂਜਾ ਗੋਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀਆਂ ਉਮੀਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਪਰ 27ਵੇਂ ਮਿੰਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਲਸੇ ਲਾਨਾ ਨੇ ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡ ਲਈ ਸੱਤਵਾਂ ਗੋਲ ਕੀਤਾ। ਹੂਟਰ ਵੱਜਣ ਤੱਕ ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਤੇ 7-2 ਨਾਲ ਅੱਗੇ ਸੀ ਅਤੇ ਉਸ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ 'ਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਨਦਾਰ ਜਿੱਤ ਹਾਸਲ ਕੀਤੀ। ਇਸ ਜਿੱਤ ਨਾਲ ਨੀਦਰਲੈਂਡ ਨੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨ ਬਣਨ ਦਾ ਸੁਪਨਾ ਚਕਨਾਚੂਰ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ।
At Half-Time, things don't look good but we need to believe.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 27, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Our girls have comeback strong in second half in all games.
Expecting another one this time around as well. #hockeyinvites #Hockey5s #Hockey5sWorldCup #IndiaKaGame #final @CMO_Odisha @FIH_Hockey @Media_SAI… pic.twitter.com/SGcFHiDFqT
">
ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਹਾਕੀ ਖਿਡਾਰਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਹਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਭਾਰਤ ਨੂੰ ਹੁਣ FIH 5s ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੁਰਸ਼ ਖਿਡਾਰੀਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਉਮੀਦਾਂ ਹਨ। ਪੁਰਸ਼ ਹਾਕੀ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਕੱਪ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਸਵਿਟਜ਼ਰਲੈਂਡ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਐਤਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਵੇਰੇ 11.10 ਵਜੇ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਹਾਕੀ ਮੈਚ ਖੇਡਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।