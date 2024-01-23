ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਿਰ 'ਚ ਦਰਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਲਈ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਦੀ ਪਈ ਭੀੜ, ਬੀਤੇ ਦਿਨ ਹੋਈ ਸੀ ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ

ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ: ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਾਪਤ ਹੋਏ ਰਾਮ ਲੱਲਾ ਦੀ ‘ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ’ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਮੰਗਲਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਜਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਗੇਟ ‘ਤੇ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਦੀ ਭਾਰੀ ਭੀੜ ਲੱਗੀ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸਵੇਰ ਹੀ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂ ਪੂਜਾ ਅਰਚਨਾ ਕਰਨ ਅਤੇ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਰਾਮ ਲੱਲਾ ਦੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਤੜਕੇ 3 ਵਜੇ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਵੱਡੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਕੱਠੇ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ।
-
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Devotees gather in large numbers at Shri Ram temple on the first day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/EGo9yr9sXS— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Devotees gather in large numbers at Shri Ram temple on the first day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/EGo9yr9sXS— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Devotees gather in large numbers at Shri Ram temple on the first day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/EGo9yr9sXS— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਾਲ ਰਾਮ ਮੰਦਰ ਅੱਜ ਤੋਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਖੋਲ੍ਹ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਰਾਮ ਲੱਲਾ ਦੀ 'ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ' ਬੇਲਗਾਮ ਜਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ, ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਪੁਜਾਰੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਚੋਣਵੇਂ ਪੂਰਕ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਸੰਚਾਲਿਤ ਮੁੱਖ ਰਸਮਾਂ ਨਿਭਾਈਆਂ। ਭਗਵਾਨ ਰਾਮ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਗੱਦੀ 'ਤੇ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਲਈ ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ 'ਚ ਜਸ਼ਨ ਵੀ ਮਨਾਏ ਗਏ।
ਇਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ, 'ਰਾਮ ਨਗਰੀ' ਅਯੁੱਧਿਆ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਭਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਅੱਖਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਵੱਲ ਖਿੱਚ ਲਿਆ, ਮਿੱਟੀ ਦੇ ਦੀਵੇ ਜਾਂ ਦੀਵੇ ਵੱਡੇ ਪੈਮਾਨੇ 'ਤੇ ਜਗਾਏ ਗਏ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਦੇ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਹਿੱਸਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਾਤ ਦੇ ਅਸਮਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਚਮਕਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਟਾਕਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਚਮਕਿਆ। ਵਿਜ਼ੂਅਲਸ ਨੇ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਸਰਯੂ ਘਾਟ 'ਤੇ ਜਸ਼ਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਦਿਖਾਇਆ, ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਥਾਨਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਰਾਮ ਲੱਲਾ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਆਪਣੀ ਸ਼ਰਧਾ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਵਾ ਕੀਤਾ।
-
Heavy rush of devotees outside Ram Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/L1OUX4bnsJ#Ayodhya #RamTemple pic.twitter.com/Kq4a7F34hn
">
Heavy rush of devotees outside Ram Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 23, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/L1OUX4bnsJ#Ayodhya #RamTemple pic.twitter.com/Kq4a7F34hn
Heavy rush of devotees outside Ram Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 23, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/L1OUX4bnsJ#Ayodhya #RamTemple pic.twitter.com/Kq4a7F34hn
ਸੋਮਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਦੁਪਹਿਰ 12.29 ਵਜੇ ਭਗਵਾਨ ਰਾਮ ਦੀ 'ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ' ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਆਯੋਜਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ, ਜਿਸ ਦੀ ਮੁੱਖ ਰਸਮ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਨੇ ਨਿਭਾਈ। ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤਿਸ਼ਠਾ ਤੱਕ ਜਾਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਰਸਮੀ ਯਾਤਰਾ ਵਿੱਚ 16 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਸੱਤ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਸਮ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਸੀ। ਇਸ ਸਮਾਰੋਹ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਮੁੱਖ ਅਧਿਆਤਮਿਕ ਅਤੇ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਸੰਪਰਦਾਵਾਂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਨਿਧ ਸ਼ਾਮਲ ਹੋਏ।
ਸਮਾਗਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਕਬਾਇਲੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਨੁਮਾਇੰਦਿਆਂ ਸਮੇਤ ਹਰ ਵਰਗ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੇ ਵੀ ਸ਼ਿਰਕਤ ਕੀਤੀ। 'ਪ੍ਰਾਣ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਸਥਾ' ਦੀ ਰਸਮ ਅਦਾ ਕਰਨ ਉਪਰੰਤ ਰਾਮ ਲੱਲਾ ਦੀ ਮੂਰਤੀ ਦਾ ਉਦਘਾਟਨ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ। ਰਵਾਇਤੀ ਨਗਾਰਾ ਸ਼ੈਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਣੇ, ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਰਾਮ ਜਨਮ ਭੂਮੀ ਮੰਦਰ ਦੀ ਲੰਬਾਈ (ਪੂਰਬ-ਪੱਛਮ) 380 ਫੁੱਟ ਅਤੇ ਚੌੜਾਈ 250 ਫੁੱਟ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਤੋਂ 161 ਫੁੱਟ ਉੱਪਰ ਖੜ੍ਹਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਕੁੱਲ 392 ਥੰਮ੍ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ 44 ਦਰਵਾਜ਼ੇ ਹਨ।
-
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rush outside the Ram Temple as devotees throng the temple to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/gQHInJ5FTz— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rush outside the Ram Temple as devotees throng the temple to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/gQHInJ5FTz— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rush outside the Ram Temple as devotees throng the temple to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/gQHInJ5FTz— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
- ਨਿਰਮਲਾ ਸੀਤਾਰਮਨ ਨੇ ਤਾਮਿਲਨਾਡੂ ਸਰਕਾਰ 'ਤੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦੀ ਦੁਰਵਰਤੋਂ ਦਾ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਇਲਜ਼ਾਮ
- ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੀ 'ਨਿਆਂ ਯਾਤਰਾ' ਅਸਾਮ 'ਚ ਤੀਜੇ ਦਿਨ ਬੋਗੀਨਦੀ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ
- ਦਿੱਲੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਘੁਟਾਲੇ 'ਚ ਨਾਮਜ਼ਦ ਮੁਲਜ਼ਮ ਨੂੰ ਰਾਹਤ, ਵਿਜੇ ਨਾਇਰ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੀ ਦੋ ਹਫ਼ਤਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਮਾਨਤ
ਮੰਦਿਰ ਦੇ ਥੰਮ੍ਹ ਅਤੇ ਕੰਧਾਂ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਦੇਵੀ-ਦੇਵਤਿਆਂ, ਦੇਵਤਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਦੇਵੀ-ਦੇਵਤਿਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਗੁੰਝਲਦਾਰ ਮੂਰਤੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਹੇਠਲੀ ਮੰਜ਼ਿਲ 'ਤੇ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਅਸਥਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ, ਭਗਵਾਨ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਰਾਮ (ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਰਾਮ ਲੱਲਾ ਦੀ ਮੂਰਤੀ) ਦਾ ਬਚਪਨ ਦਾ ਰੂਪ ਵਿਰਾਜਮਾਨ ਹੈ।