ବିରୋଧୀ ସାଂସଦଙ୍କୁ ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ସମାଲୋଚନା; ଆତ୍ମସମୀକ୍ଷା କରନ୍ତୁ, ଏ ଅଧିବେଶନ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପଶ୍ଚାତାପର ସମୟ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଆଜିଠୁ ସଂସଦର ସ୍ୱଳ୍ପକାଳୀନ ବଜେଟ ଅଧିବେଶନ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପାଳିର ଏହା ଶେଷ ବଜେଟ । ତେବେ ଆଜି ଅଧିବେଶନ ଆରମ୍ଭ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସଂସଦ ବାହାରେ ଉଦବୋଧନ ଦେଇ ବିରୋଧୀ ସାଂସଦଙ୍କୁ କଡ଼ା ସମାଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ପୂର୍ବ ଅଧିବେଶନରେ ବିଶୃଙ୍ଖଳିତ ଆଚରଣ ପାଇଁ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବିରୋଧୀ ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କୁ ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ନିଜର ଆତ୍ମନିରୀକ୍ଷଣ କରନ୍ତୁ । ବିଗତ ୧୦ ବର୍ଷ ଭିତରେ ଆପଣମାନେ କ'ଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି ତାହାର ସମୀକ୍ଷା କରନ୍ତୁ । ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଲୋକମାନେ କ'ଣ ସବୁ କହୁଛନ୍ତି ପଚାରି ବୁଝନ୍ତୁ । ଗୃହରେ ହଙ୍ଗାମା କରୁଥିବା ବିରୋଧୀ ସାଂସଦଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏ ଅଧିବେଶନ ପଶ୍ଚାତାପର ସମୟ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ମୋଦି ।
ବଜେଟ ଅଧିବେଶନ ଆରମ୍ଭ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମ ଆଗରେ ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ସାଂସଦଙ୍କ ଅନିୟନ୍ତ୍ରିତ ତଥା ଅନୁଚିତ ବ୍ୟବହାରକୁ କେହି ମନେ ରଖିବେ ନାହିଁ । ଏହି ଅଧିବେଶନ ସଂସଦରେ ହଙ୍ଗମା କରୁଥିବା ସେହି ସାଂସଦମାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପଶ୍ଚାତାପ ଏବଂ ସକରାତ୍ମକ ପଦଚିହ୍ନ ଛାଡିବାର ଏକ ଭଲ ଅବସର । ତେଣୁ ସବୁ ସାଂସଦଙ୍କୁ ନିଜର ସର୍ବଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରିବାକୁ ସେ ଆହ୍ବାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
ଆହୁରିମଧ୍ୟ କହିଛନ୍ତି, ସଂସଦରେ ବିଶୃଙ୍ଖଳିତ ଆଚରଣ କରୁଥିବା ସାଂସଦମାନେ ଗତ ୧୦ ବର୍ଷରେ କ'ଣ ସବୁ ଜନକଲ୍ୟାଣକାରୀ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିଛନ୍ତି, ନିଜର ସଂସଦୀୟ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରର ୧୦୦ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ପଚାରି ବୁଝନ୍ତୁ, କାହାର ବି ମନେ ନଥିବ । ଏମିତିକି ଲୋକମାନେ ତାଙ୍କର ନାଁ ବି ମନେ ରଖିନଥିବେ । ବିରୋଧର ସ୍ବର ଯେତେ ଶାଣିତ ହୋଇଥାଉ ନା କାହିଁକି, କିନ୍ତୁ ଯିଏ ଉତ୍ତମ ବିଚାରରେ ସଦନକୁ ଲାଭାନ୍ବିତ କରିଥିବ ଏବଂ ମାନବ ହିତ ପାଇଁ ସ୍ବର ଉଠାଇଥିବ, ତାଙ୍କୁ ଏକ ବଡ ବର୍ଗ ଆଜିବି ମନେ ରଖିଥିବ । ହେଲେ ଯେଉଁମାନେ କେବଳ ବିଶୃଙ୍ଖଳା କରିଥିବେ ତାଙ୍କୁ କେହି ବି ମନେ ରଖିବେ ନାହିଁ ।
ତେବେ ଆଗକୁ ଲୋକସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଥିବାରୁ ଏଥର କାମଚଳ ବଜେଟ ଉପସ୍ଥାପନ ହେବ । ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପରେ ନୂଆ ସରକାର ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣାଙ୍ଗ ବଜେଟ ଆଣିବେ । ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କ ମାର୍ଗଦର୍ଶନରେ ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଅନ୍ତରୀଣ ବଜେଟ ଉପସ୍ଥାପନ ହେବ । ଏହି ବଜେଟ ଦେଶର ନାରୀ ଶକ୍ତିକୁ ଦର୍ଶାଇବ ବୋଲି ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।