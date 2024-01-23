രോഹിത്, ഗില്‍, കോലി, കുല്‍ദീപ്, ഷമി, സിറാജ്... ഐസിസിയുടെ ഏകദിന ടീമില്‍ ഇന്ത്യൻ ബഹളം

author img

By ETV Bharat Kerala Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

icc-odi-team-of-the-year-rohit-sharma

ഐസിസി ടി20 ടീമിന്‍റെ നായകനായി ഇന്ത്യൻ താരം സൂര്യകുമാർ യാദവിനെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തിരുന്നു.

ദുബായ്: ഐസിസിയുടെ 2023ലെ ഏകദിന ടീമിനെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീമില്‍ നിന്ന് ആറ് പേരാണ് ഐസിസി ടീമില്‍ ഉൾപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. 11 അംഗ ടീമിന്‍റെ നായകൻ രോഹിത് ശർമയാണ്. രോഹിതിനൊപ്പം ശുഭ്‌മാൻ ഗില്‍ ഓപ്പൺ ചെയ്യും. ഓസീസ് സൂപ്പർ താരം ട്രവിഡ് ഹെഡാണ് വൺ ഡൗൺ. തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്റ്റാർ ബാറ്റർ വിരാട് കോലിയെത്തും.

കിവീസ് താരം ഡാരില്‍ മിച്ചല്‍, ഹെൻട്രിച്ച് ക്ലാസൻ എന്നിവരും ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്യാനെത്തും. ബൗളിങ് ലൈനപ്പില്‍ മാർകോ ജെൻസൻ, ആഡം സാംപ, മുഹമ്മദ് സിറാജ്, കുല്‍ദീപ് യാദവ്, മൊഹമ്മദ് ഷമി എന്നിവർ കൂടി ചേരുന്നതോടെ ഐസിസി ഏകദിന ടീം റെഡി.

  • The Men's Test Team of the Year for 2023 consists of a host of classy performers headed by Australia's courageous skipper 💥

    Find out who made the cut 👇https://t.co/rPgPBOYSL9

    — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

  • A host of players from the all-conquering Australia side dominate the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year for 2023 💪

    Check out the final XI here 👇https://t.co/DrlYK6cpXZ

    — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

നേരത്തെ ടെസ്റ്റ് ടീം ഓഫ് ദ ഇയർ 2023 ടീമിലും രണ്ട് ഇന്ത്യൻ താരങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു. രവി അശ്വിനും രവി ജഡേജയുമാണ് ഓസീസ് നായകൻ പാറ്റ് കമ്മിൻസ് നായകനായ ടെസ്റ്റ് ടീമിലുള്ളത്. ഉസ്‌മാൻ ഖവാജ, ദിമുത് കരുണരത്‌നെ, കെയ്‌ൻ വില്യംസൺ, ജോ റൂട്ട്, ട്രവിസ് ഹെഡ്, രവി ജഡേജ, അലക്‌സ് ക്യാരി, പാറ്റ് കമ്മിൻസ്, രവി അശ്വിൻ, മിച്ചല്‍ സ്റ്റാർക്ക്, സ്റ്റുവർട്ട് ബ്രോഡ് എന്നിവരാണ് ഐസിസി ടെസ്റ്റ് ടീമിലെ താരങ്ങൾ.

  • A host of players from the all-conquering Australia side dominate the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year for 2023 💪

    Check out the final XI here 👇https://t.co/DrlYK6cpXZ

    — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ഐസിസി ടി20 ടീമിന്‍റെ നായകനായി ഇന്ത്യൻ താരം സൂര്യകുമാർ യാദവിനെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തിരുന്നു. യശസ്വി ജെയ്‌സ്‌വാൾ, അർഷദീപ് സിങ്, രവി ബിഷ്‌ണോയി എന്നിവരാണ് ടി20 ടീമിലുൾപ്പെട്ടത്.

TAGGED:

Rohit SharmaICC ODI Team of the Yearരോഹിത് ഐസിസി ടീം നായകൻഐസിസി 2023 ഏകദിന ടീം

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ഫീച്ചേർഡ്

അനധികൃത സമ്പാദ്യം 250 കോടിയിലധികം, ഹൈദരാബാദ് വികസന അതോറിറ്റി മുൻ ചെയർമാന് ഒരു ജില്ലയില്‍ മാത്രം 102 ഏക്കർ ഭൂമി

ആന്ധ്രയില്‍ വോട്ടര്‍ പട്ടികയില്‍ സ്‌കൂള്‍ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികളുടെ പേരുകള്‍; രൂക്ഷ വിമര്‍ശനവുമായി ടിഡിപി

അങ്കണവാടി ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് ആയുഷ്‌മാൻ ഭാരത് ആനുകൂല്യം; ഓണറേറിയം 4,500 രൂപയായി ഉയർത്തിയെന്ന് വനിത ശിശു ക്ഷേമ മന്ത്രാലയം

കോലിയെ നോക്കണ്ട...ടീം ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ അഴിച്ചുപണി വേണോ എന്നാലോചിച്ച് ബിസിസിഐ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.