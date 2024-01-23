ദുബായ്: ഐസിസിയുടെ 2023ലെ ഏകദിന ടീമിനെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീമില് നിന്ന് ആറ് പേരാണ് ഐസിസി ടീമില് ഉൾപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. 11 അംഗ ടീമിന്റെ നായകൻ രോഹിത് ശർമയാണ്. രോഹിതിനൊപ്പം ശുഭ്മാൻ ഗില് ഓപ്പൺ ചെയ്യും. ഓസീസ് സൂപ്പർ താരം ട്രവിഡ് ഹെഡാണ് വൺ ഡൗൺ. തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്റ്റാർ ബാറ്റർ വിരാട് കോലിയെത്തും.
കിവീസ് താരം ഡാരില് മിച്ചല്, ഹെൻട്രിച്ച് ക്ലാസൻ എന്നിവരും ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്യാനെത്തും. ബൗളിങ് ലൈനപ്പില് മാർകോ ജെൻസൻ, ആഡം സാംപ, മുഹമ്മദ് സിറാജ്, കുല്ദീപ് യാദവ്, മൊഹമ്മദ് ഷമി എന്നിവർ കൂടി ചേരുന്നതോടെ ഐസിസി ഏകദിന ടീം റെഡി.
The Men's Test Team of the Year for 2023 consists of a host of classy performers headed by Australia's courageous skipper 💥— ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Find out who made the cut 👇https://t.co/rPgPBOYSL9
A host of players from the all-conquering Australia side dominate the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year for 2023 💪— ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Check out the final XI here 👇https://t.co/DrlYK6cpXZ
നേരത്തെ ടെസ്റ്റ് ടീം ഓഫ് ദ ഇയർ 2023 ടീമിലും രണ്ട് ഇന്ത്യൻ താരങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു. രവി അശ്വിനും രവി ജഡേജയുമാണ് ഓസീസ് നായകൻ പാറ്റ് കമ്മിൻസ് നായകനായ ടെസ്റ്റ് ടീമിലുള്ളത്. ഉസ്മാൻ ഖവാജ, ദിമുത് കരുണരത്നെ, കെയ്ൻ വില്യംസൺ, ജോ റൂട്ട്, ട്രവിസ് ഹെഡ്, രവി ജഡേജ, അലക്സ് ക്യാരി, പാറ്റ് കമ്മിൻസ്, രവി അശ്വിൻ, മിച്ചല് സ്റ്റാർക്ക്, സ്റ്റുവർട്ട് ബ്രോഡ് എന്നിവരാണ് ഐസിസി ടെസ്റ്റ് ടീമിലെ താരങ്ങൾ.
A host of players from the all-conquering Australia side dominate the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year for 2023 💪— ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Check out the final XI here 👇https://t.co/DrlYK6cpXZ
Breakout stars and household names 📝— ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Presenting the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year for 2023 🙌https://t.co/z1kI3DuGId
ഐസിസി ടി20 ടീമിന്റെ നായകനായി ഇന്ത്യൻ താരം സൂര്യകുമാർ യാദവിനെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തിരുന്നു. യശസ്വി ജെയ്സ്വാൾ, അർഷദീപ് സിങ്, രവി ബിഷ്ണോയി എന്നിവരാണ് ടി20 ടീമിലുൾപ്പെട്ടത്.