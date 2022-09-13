60 Farmers Suicide Yavatmal : यवतमाळमध्ये दोन महिन्यात 60 शेतकऱ्यांची आत्महत्या; जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांची माहिती
यवतमाळ - राज्यातील शेतकरी आत्महत्याग्रस्त जिल्हा म्हणून यवतमाळ जिल्ह्याची ओळख निर्माण झाली आहे. याच जिल्ह्यात ऑगस्टमध्ये 48 तर सप्टेंबरमध्ये 12 शेतकऱ्यांनी आत्महत्या 60 farmers Suicide last two months yavatmal केल्याची माहिती जिल्हाधिकारी अमोल येडगे यांनी दिली आहे. आत्तापर्यंत 205 प्रकरणे नोंदवल्या गेल्याची माहितीही येडगे यांनी दिली आहे.
Yavatmal, Maharashtra | 48 farmer suicides were reported in August, 12 have been reported in September. So far, 205 cases have been reported this yr (till Sep 12). Our committee sits on these cases & decides the eligibility&ineligibility of these cases: Dist Collector Amol Yedge pic.twitter.com/E8RuQFXg1e— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
