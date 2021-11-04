Diwali Celebration : विविध देशातील नेत्यांनी दिल्या दिवाळीच्या शुभेच्छा
Diwali Celebration : विविध देशातील नेत्यांनी दिल्या दिवाळीच्या शुभेच्छा
नवी दिल्ली - आज जगभरात दिवाळीचा उत्साह साजरा केला जात आहे. यानिमित्ताने अमेरिकेचे राष्ट्राध्यक्ष जो बायडेन, उपराष्ट्राध्यक्षा कमला हॅरिस तसेच यूकेचे पंतप्रधान बोरिस जॉन्सन यांनी दिवाळीच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.
-
May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope.— President Biden (@POTUS) November 4, 2021
To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali. pic.twitter.com/1ubBePGB4f
कमला हॅरिस यांनी दिल्या दिवाळीच्या शुभेच्छा -
-
Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights here in the United States and around the world. @SecondGentleman and I extend our warmest wishes for a holiday filled with light, love, and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/OAoEG3OyGd— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 4, 2021
दिवाळी हा दिव्यांचा सण असून, हा सण साजरा करणाऱ्या सर्वांना दिवाळीच्या शुभेच्छा, असे ट्विट करत अमेरिकेच्या उपराष्ट्राध्यक्षा कमला हॅरिस यांनी दिवाळीच्या शुभेच्या दिल्या आहेत. तसेच जो बायडेन यांनीही ट्विट करत दिवाळीच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.
कोरोनाच्या कठीण काळानंतर मला आशा आहे की ही दिवाळी खरोखरच खास असेल. दिवाळीचा काळ कुटुंब आणि मित्रांसोबत एकत्र येण्याचा आहे. जेव्हा आपण गेल्या नोव्हेंबरचा विचार करतो तेव्हा आपण खूप पुढे आलो आहोत यात शंका नाही, असे ट्वीट करत यूकेचे पंतप्रधान बोरिस जॉन्सन यांनी दिवाळीच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या आहेत.
-
Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 4, 2021
#Diwali pic.twitter.com/iJATgyxQII