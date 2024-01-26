ಸಚಿವ ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ ಕಚೇರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪೌರ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕ ಮಹಿಳೆಯಿಂದ ಧ್ವಜಾರೋಹಣ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಸಚಿವ ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ ಅವರು 75ನೇ ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವದಂದು ತಮ್ಮ ಶಾಸಕರ ಕಚೇರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಪೌರ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕರೊಬ್ಬರಿಂದ ಧ್ವಜಾರೋಹಣ ನೆರವೇರಿಸಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸಿಕೊಡುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಪೌರ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕರನ್ನು ಗೌರವಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಪೌರ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕರು ಯಾವಾಗಲೂ ನಗರದ ಸ್ವಚ್ಛತೆಗಾಗಿ ಶ್ರಮಿಸುವ ಶ್ರಮಿಕ ವರ್ಗದವರು. ಅಂಥವರನ್ನು ಗುರುತಿಸಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಕಚೇರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವದಂದು ಧ್ವಜಾರೋಹಣ ನೆರವೇರಿಸಲು ಸಚಿವರು ಸೂಚನೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದರು. ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಉಸ್ತುವಾರಿ ಸಚಿವರಾಗಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಕೇಂದ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಧ್ವಜಾರೋಹಣ ನೆರವೇರಿಸಿ ಗೌರವ ವಂದನೆ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಿದ ಸಚಿವ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್, ಸ್ವಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಅನುಪಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪೌರ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕರಿಂದ ಧ್ವಜರೋಹಣ ಕಾರ್ಯ ನೆರವೇರಿಸಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸಿಕೊಟ್ಟಿದ್ದರು. ಸಮಾರಂಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಚಿವ ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ ಪುತ್ರಿ ಅನನ್ಯ ರಾವ್ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಂಡು ಧ್ವಜವಂದನೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು. ಧ್ವಜಾರೋಹಣದ ಬಳಿಕ ಪೌರ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕರನ್ನು ಸನ್ಮಾನಿಸಿ, ಗೌರವಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.
The constitution of India declares equal rights and opportunities to all.— Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
In a true tribute to our constitution, Pourakarmikas - the unsung heroes of Bengaluru hoisted the flag on the occasion of Republic Day at Gandhinagar Assembly Constituency.#RepublicDay2024 #GandhiNagara… pic.twitter.com/USPw2RKhON
ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ ಅವರು ಈ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಸಹ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
