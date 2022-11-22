ಫಿಫಾ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್: ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗೀತೆ ಹಾಡದೆ ಹಿಜಾಬ್ ಹೋರಾಟಕ್ಕೆ ಇರಾನ್ ತಂಡದ ಬೆಂಬಲ
ಕತಾರ್: ಅರಬ್ ದೇಶ ಕತಾರ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಟಿತ ಫಿಫಾ ವಿಶ್ವಕಪ್ ಟೂರ್ನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂಗ್ಲೆಂಡ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ತನ್ನ ಮೊದಲ ಪಂದ್ಯಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ ಇರಾನ್ ತಂಡದ ಆಟಗಾರರು ಸ್ವದೇಶದ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗೀತೆ ಹಾಡಲು ನಿರಾಕರಿಸಿದರು.
This is what courage looks like— Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) November 21, 2022
The Iranian football team refuses to sing the national anthem on biggest stage in the world
Eleven men, standing shoulder to shoulder, sending out a message without uttering a word#WorldCup #WorldCup2022 #Qatar2022 #Iran pic.twitter.com/n8gtQed4Fl
ಇರಾನ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಹಿಜಾಬ್ ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿ ಹೋರಾಡಿ 22 ವರ್ಷದ ಮಹ್ಸಾ ಅಮಿನಿ ಎಂಬ ಯುವತಿ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ವಶದಲ್ಲೇ ಸಾವನ್ನಪ್ಪಿದ್ದರು. ಈ ಘಟನೆಯ ಬಳಿಕ ದೇಶಾದ್ಯಂತ ಹಿಜಾಬ್ ವಿರೋಧಿ ಆಂದೋಲನ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಶುರುವಾಗಿತ್ತು. ಇದೀಗ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಇರಾನ್ ಫುಟ್ಬಾಲ್ ತಂಡವೂ ಬೆಂಬಲ ಸೂಚಿಸಿ ಜಗತ್ತಿನ ಗಮನ ಸೆಳೆದಿದೆ.
⚡️ BREAKING: #Iran football team captain defies regime, backs protests: “We have to accept that conditions in our country are not right & our people are not happy. They should know that we are with them. And we support them. And we sympathize with them regarding the conditions.” pic.twitter.com/SX4kenXiTZ— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 21, 2022
