Assembly Election 2022: यूपी में तीसरे चरण के लिए मतदान शुरू, 16 जिलों की 59 सीटों पर हो रहा है मतदान
Published on: 4 minutes ago
Assembly Election 2022: यूपी में तीसरे चरण के लिए मतदान शुरू, 16 जिलों की 59 सीटों पर हो रहा है मतदान
Published on: 4 minutes ago
07:11 February 20
पंजाब में सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी वोटिंग
-
Preparations underway ahead of voting for the #PunjabElections2022; Visuals from polling booth no 76-80 in Mithapur, Jalandhar— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022
Voting for the Punjab Assembly elections will start at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/kZ6QiQJCzI
- पंजाब में सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी वोटिंग
07:02 February 20
पंजाब की 117 विधानसभा सीट के लिए भी आज हो रही है वोटिंग
-
Voting begins for the third phase of #UttarPradeshElections; 59 assembly seats across 16 districts of the state going to polls.— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022
Fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger & BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today. pic.twitter.com/TZZwCBY01C
- यूपी में तीसरे चरण के लिए मतदान शुरू
- 16 जिलों की 59 सीटों पर हो रहा है मतदान
- यूपी के तीसरे चरण का चुनाव 16 जिलों की 59 सीटों पर है. जिन जिलों में चुनाव है फिरोजाबाद, मैनपुरी, एटा, कासगंज, हाथरस, कानपुर, कानपुर देहात, औरैया, फर्रुखाबाद, कन्नौज, इटावा, झांसी, जालौन, ललितपुर, हमीरपुर और महोबा शामिल हैं.
- पंजाब की 117 विधानसभा सीट के लिए भी आज हो रही है वोटिंग
Loading...