पहले ब्रेन चिप इंप्लांट पर कंगना रनौत का रिएक्शन, जानें एलन मस्क के लिए क्या बोलीं एक्ट्रेस

मुंबई: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत ने पहले ब्रेन चिप बनाने वाले एलन मस्क के न्यूरालिंक कॉर्प का समर्थन किया है. एलन का यह कदम लोगों को अपने दिमाग से कंप्यूटर को नियंत्रित करने में सक्षम बनाने के उनके लक्ष्य की दिशा में एक बड़ा कदम है. मंगलवार को एक्स पर एलन मस्क ने ट्वीट किया था, 'पहले न्यूरालिंक प्रोडक्ट को टेलीपैथी कहा जाता है.'
एलन मस्क का ट्वीट
एलन ने यह भी लिखा, 'सिर्फ सोचने मात्र से, आपके फोन या कंप्यूटर और उनके माध्यम से लगभग किसी भी डिवाइस का कंट्रोल पॉसिबल है. शुरुआती यूजर्स वे होंगे जो अपने अंगों का उपयोग खो चुके होंगे. इमेजिन करें कि क्या स्टीफन हॉकिंग एक स्पीड टाइपिस्ट से भी तेजी से बात कर सकते थे बस यही इसका लक्ष्य है'.
-
Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs.
Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal.
">
Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2024
Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs.
Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal.
Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2024
Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs.
Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal.
कंगना रनौत का आया ये रिएक्शन
इसे शेयर करते हुए, कंगना ने कहा, 'सतयुग को मुख्य रूप से इस तकनीक/बिना बोले कम्यूनिकेशन करने की क्षमता के कारण कहा जाता था, अगर हम इसे अपनी लाइफ में देखें तो देवता, ऋषि और कई अन्य हमारे ग्रंथों में जिस तकनीक का उपयोग करते हैं उसकी कल्पना करना असंभव नहीं है. क्योंकि इनमें से अधिकांश नास्तिकों के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती यह समझना है कि वे क्या नहीं जानते/या नहीं देखा है, क्योंकि वे हमारे धर्मग्रंथों में लिखी हर चीज को बस यूंही मानते हैं. खैर अब वह दूर नहीं है'.
-
Satyug was primarily called so because of this technology/ability of communication without speaking, if we see this in our lifetime then it’s not impossible to imagine technology Devtas and Rishis and many other celestial beings use in our scriptures, because for most of these so… https://t.co/U6T2NbuQNn— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Satyug was primarily called so because of this technology/ability of communication without speaking, if we see this in our lifetime then it’s not impossible to imagine technology Devtas and Rishis and many other celestial beings use in our scriptures, because for most of these so… https://t.co/U6T2NbuQNn— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 30, 2024
Satyug was primarily called so because of this technology/ability of communication without speaking, if we see this in our lifetime then it’s not impossible to imagine technology Devtas and Rishis and many other celestial beings use in our scriptures, because for most of these so… https://t.co/U6T2NbuQNn— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 30, 2024
यह भी पढ़ें: