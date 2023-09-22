Shubneet Singh Controversy: શુબનીત સિંહ વિવાદ પર કંગના રનૌતે કહી મોટી વાત, જાણો શું મામલો છે ?
Published: 32 minutes ago
હૈદરાબાદ: પંજાબી ગાયક શુબનીત સિંહની વિવાદાસ્પદ પોસ્ટને કારણે ચર્ચામાં છે, જેની અસર તેમના આગામી કાર્યક્રમો પર પણ પડી છે. પંજાબી સિંગરને ઈન્સ્ટગ્રામ પ્રોફાઈલ પર ભારતનો વિકૃત નકશો શેર કરવા બદલ ભારે પ્રતિક્રિયાનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે. આ દરમિયાન બોલિવુડ અભિનેત્રી કંગના રનૌતે આખરે પોતાનો અભિપ્રાય વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. તેમની વિવાદાસ્પદ પોસ્ટને કારણે વિરાટ કોહલી, કેએલ રાહુલ અને હાર્દિક પંડ્યા જેવી ઘણી હસ્તીઓએ સિંગરને અનફોલો કરી દીધો છે.
Sikh community must disassociate themselves from Khalistanis and more Sikhs must come out in the support of Akhand Bharat, the way I am boycotted by the Sikh community and how violently they protest against my films in Punjab because I spoke against Khalistani terrorists is not a…— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 22, 2023
કંગના રનૌતનું નિવેદન: કંગના રનૌતે પ્રતિક્રિયા આપતા લખ્યું છે કે, ''Sikh community must disassociate themselves from Khalistanis and more Sikhs must come out in the support of Akhand Bharat, the way I am boycotted by the Sikh community and how violently they protest against my films in Punjab because I spoke against Khalistani terrorists is not a good decision or sign from their end. Khalistani terrorism makes them look bad and it will ruin the credibility of entire community and their over all perception.''
Khalistani Canadian rapper and singer Shubhneet Singh, better known by his stage name Shubh, had earlier shared a distorted map of India, which did not include J&K, North-East, Punjab.— Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) August 29, 2023
Do you know why he is now celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3? Because he is coming to… pic.twitter.com/AMgGgbH3Bc
શુબનીત સિંહ વિવાદ: જાણીતા પંજાબી સિંગર અને રેપરે ઈન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર ભારતીય નકશાની વિકૃત છબી પોસ્ટ કરી હતી. ખાલિસ્તાની અલગતાવાદી જૂથોને ટેકો આપવાના આરોપોના વિવાદના પરિણામે ભારતીય જનતા યુવા મોરચાના સભ્યોએ મુંબઈમાં શુબનીતના કાર્યક્રમની જાહેરાત કરતા પોસ્ટરો ફાડી નાંખ્યા હતા. એટલું જ નહીં, પરંતુ BoAt એ ખાલિસ્તાની અલગતાવાદીઓને ટેકો આપવાની શંકાને કારણે મુંબઈમાં શુબનીતના કોન્સર્ટને સ્પોન્સર ન કરવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો હતો.
