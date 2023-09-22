કંગના રનૌતનું નિવેદન: કંગના રનૌતે પ્રતિક્રિયા આપતા લખ્યું છે કે, ''Sikh community must disassociate themselves from Khalistanis and more Sikhs must come out in the support of Akhand Bharat, the way I am boycotted by the Sikh community and how violently they protest against my films in Punjab because I spoke against Khalistani terrorists is not a good decision or sign from their end. Khalistani terrorism makes them look bad and it will ruin the credibility of entire community and their over all perception.''