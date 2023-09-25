WORLD PHARMACISTS DAY 2023 THANKING CONTRIBUTIONS OF PHARMACISTS

Hyderabad: The World Pharmacists Day is observed on September 25 every year around the globe, serving as a poignant reminder of the immense contributions made by pharmacists to the field of medical science.

The day is observed to pay the deserved tribute to the creators and discoverers of the life-saving drugs, the unsung heroes who enable the efficacy of medical treatment—the pharmacists.

Theme- The theme for World Pharmacists Day 2023 is kept as "Pharmacy Strengthening Health Systems," emphasizing the pivotal role pharmacists and pharmacy professionals play in enhancing and fortifying healthcare systems on a global scale.

History- World Pharmacists Day was started on September 25 in the year 2009, by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP). The birth of this commemoration coincides with the formation of the International Pharmaceutical Federation on September 25 in the year 1912. The primary intent behind establishing this day was to render the contributions of pharmacists in drug discovery, research, and manufacturing accessible to the public, ultimately fostering appreciation for their dedication and invaluable role within the medical community.

What is FIP?- The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), serves as the global authority for pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences, and pharmaceutical education. The federation unifies a vast network comprising 152 national organisations, academic institutions, and individual members. It represents over four million professionals, including pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, and pharmaceutical educators, thus amplifying the global impact of their endeavours.