Hyderabad: National Nutrition Week is observed annually from September 1st to 7th with the primary goal of raising awareness about the critical importance of nutrition and access to nutritious food for everyone. This year, the theme of the nutrition week is "Healthy Affordable Diet for All".

Vital for Health: Just as a vehicle relies on petrol to function, the human body depends on food for proper operation. Adequate nutrition is essential for overall health, physical and mental development, and the proper functioning of bodily systems. Unfortunately, many, especially children, face malnutrition due to various reasons.

Child Development: Nutrition plays a pivotal role in the physical and mental development of individuals, particularly children. National Nutrition Week, organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, aims to educate people about the benefits of a balanced and nutritious diet and make them aware of related government policies and schemes.

Historical Context: National Nutrition Week began in 1982, initiated by the Food and Nutrition Board of the Indian Government, with the objective of reducing malnutrition rates, especially among children, and highlighting the importance of nutrition.

In fact, before India, such events were already being organized in some other countries with the aim of increasing awareness about the need for nutrition. Internationally, the first National Nutrition Week was organized by the American Dietetic Association or currently known as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in March 1975. Organized with the aim of promoting the profession of dieticians, along with making people aware of the nutritional needs of the body, this week-long event not only received a positive response from the local people but also appreciated the effort on the global stage. After this, in the year 1980, this event was celebrated for a month instead of a week.

Government Efforts: India's Ministry of Women and Child Development adopted the concept in 1982, dedicating the first week of September to National Nutrition Week. It involves seminars, workshops, educational programs, conferences, and public awareness campaigns, organised by government and non-government entities.

Combating Malnutrition: Proper childhood nutrition is crucial for physical and mental growth, enabling children to learn, play, and contribute to society. Additionally, special attention is given to addressing malnutrition in pregnant women. Government initiatives and policies have significantly increased awareness and access to nutritious food, resulting in a substantial decline in malnutrition among children aged 0 to 6.

Government Schemes: The Indian Government implements various schemes to combat malnutrition, including:

'Saksham Anganwadi and Mission Nutrition 2.0,' with 13.9 lakh Anganwadi centres.

Nutrition programs at Anganwadi centres, schools, and gram panchayat levels.

'Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandan Yojana' to support pregnant women.

Nutritional Distribution Scheme for Pregnant Women and Lactating Mothers, which registers them for 'Anganwadi' services.

