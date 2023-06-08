Hyderabad: When people get addicted to drugs at a young age, quitting becomes difficult. Youngsters can become addicted to drugs for various reasons such as peer pressure, stress, and curiosity. For centuries, drugs and drug abuse have been a part of our society in one form or another, and much of the situation has become worse in the past few decades. National Drug Destruction Day is observed in our country on June 8 to make people aware of the ongoing war against drugs in our society.

India lies in the middle of major drug networks such as the "Golden Crescent" and the "Golden Triangle". Due to this, it serves as a trade route and a major market for drug smugglers. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has stated in a report that 2.3 lakh people are addicted to drugs in the country, which makes it obvious that the consumption of drugs is high.

Also read: International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2023: Acknowledging Physical, Mental, Emotional Abuse Endured by Children

Moreover, Indian drug syndicates also have links with Western Europe, Canada, Africa, Australia and South American countries. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) estimates that 360 metric tons of loose heroin are trafficked in different cities of India every year. According to statistics, 20 lakh prisoners use 1000 kilograms of heroin per day. According to experts, there are also some ways to control the addiction: