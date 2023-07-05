INTERNATIONAL KISSING DAY 2023 ENCOURAGING EXPRESSION OF LOVE

Hyderabad: A kiss can represent many emotions, from social formality and affection to mutual desire among people. For ages, the depth of love and affection has been revealed through the act of kissing. Hugs among children and kisses from the elders are said to be signs of love. But, apart from showcasing love, kissing has several health benefits too. International Kissing Day is celebrated on July 6 across the globe every year to encourage everyone to engage in this activity with their loved ones more often.

Kissing is a universal language and an important way of actively reassuring your partner that they are needed in a relationship. Kissing is a genuine and intimate way of appreciating the person in your life as the act requires you to use your mouths, which we use for eating and speaking - two very important activities required to survive as human beings.

The act of kissing traces back to Roman history, where ancient Romans used to express themselves through three forms of kissing - an Osculum (a peck on the cheek), a Savium (an eager mouth kiss) and a Basium (a kiss on the lips). Also, the French popularised the 'French Kiss' during the First World War.

Kissing also possesses some health benefits, for example, when you kiss a person, your brain releases the chemicals oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin, which make you happy, and upbeat, and this blend of chemicals lifts your mood. Kissing also helps balance your cortisol levels, reducing stress and anxiety in your body. During a kiss, your heart rate increases, dilating your blood vessels, increasing blood flow and lowering blood pressure. Also, lowered stress levels mean lowered cholesterol.