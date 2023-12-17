Baruipur (West Bengal): Tension prevailed in the Balban area of South 24 Parganas district after a local Trinamool Congress worker was hacked to death on Sunday. TMC worker Saidul Sheikh (36) was picked up from his residence and stabbed to death with a sharp weapon, as per reports. The police arrested 12 persons in connection with the case. Superintendent of Police Palashchandra Dhali of Baruipur Police District said, "Sheikh was killed due to a land dispute. His family lodged a complaint with the police."

Local TMC sources alleged that Sheikh was a victim of organised terror and paid a heavy price for his stand against "anti-social" activities prevailing in the area. Trinamool claimed that Sheikh was murdered by some local goons, who received the support of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM).

Sheikh, a driver, had a tiff with his neighbours on Saturday night while parking a car. Later, a mob attacked him from the back by hitting him mercilessly. Sheikh collapsed on the spot. His family members rescued him and took him to the Baruipur Hospital where he died on Sunday morning.

Sheikh's family claimed three goons named Sagir, Azizul, Saddam and his cohorts planned and murdered him. The opposition and ruling parties are blaming each other holding them responsible for the incident. Both the BJP and the CPI(M), however, refuted the allegations and claimed that the murder was due to internal bickerings of the TMC.

Trinamool leaders appealed to the police to take stringent action against the culprits. The accused have been absconding since the murder. The Baruipur police said an investigation is underway and they launched a man-hunt to nab the suspects.