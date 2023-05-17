Kolkata: In a cryptic tweet aimed at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wondered whether the Bengal-Orissa border is 'international' so that responsibility of its security can be given to the Border Security Force.

"Since the place is near the Odisha border, should we blame Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Odisha Police," he posed a question to Mamata. In another question he asked whether Mamata is implying that if any Panchayat is governed by the opposition parties or by independents, the Law and Order duties rests upon the Panchayat and not on the Home Department. He also specifically asked whether such a law was passed by the state government in the Assembly.

Earlier in a press conference Mamata alleged that the ruling TMC is not in charge of the village panchayat of Egra ever since it lost its control to the BJP a few months ago. Hence the BJP-led panchayats are responsible for whatever is happening in the area. The Chief Minister also alleged that the TMC MLAs were barred from entering the area after the incident because the BJP commands more 'influence' in the area.

Mamata had also alleged in his speech that the owner of the illegal firecrackers factory was arrested by the police in October last year. However, Mamata claimed that after he got out on bail he got involved in the same activity. She also added that currently he has fled to Odisha but he will be arrested.

Responding to this, Suvendu countered saying that it seems as if every member of the law enforcement of East Medinipur knew about this illegal firecrackers factory. However, he asked why the police did not take any action in time. He wondered whether the police did not take any action because they must have got a part of its profit.

At least nine people were killed and seven others critically injured at a firecracker factory blast in Purba Midnapore's Egra on Tuesday. While the state government ordered a CID probe into the incident, the opposition BJP demanded an investigation by the NIA and wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.