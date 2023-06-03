Kolkata: The Odisha train accident has left the Puri-bound passengers from West Bengal in a soup as bus fares have suddenly doubled or tripled after trains were cancelled. Courtesy, booking agents who took advantage of the situation and surged bus ticket fares.

The 'Jagannath Snan Yatra' (bathing festival of the deity) is scheduled tomorrow for which, devotees had planned to visit Puri. Now, with the South Eastern Railway cancelling the trains due to the tragic accident at Balasore, passengers have decided to opt for the alternative bus route.

Travelling to Bhadrak, Cuttack and Puri in a non-AC bus usually costs around Rs 400, 600 and 800 respectively. Today, one has to spend around Rs 1200 to 1500 for the same journey while a few agents even asked for Rs 2,000 to 2,500.

A passenger SK Niad Qadri, resident of Odisha's Bhadrak said that he was told yesterday that the bus fare is Rs 400 but now, suddenly he is being asked to pay Rs 2,000 while some agents are also charging Rs 2,500. "I could not buy the ticket as I am carrying only Rs 1000 with me. How can I pay the additional amount?" he questioned.

Also Read: Odisha train tragedy: Technical glitch or human error?

Another commuter, Jashwant Vikas said he had booked a train ticket but it was canceled due to the accident. "For a ticket priced Rs 400 I am being charged Rs 1200. On what basis is the agent charging three-times higher? The same non AC bus is being provided but at an exorbitant rate," he complained.

Odisha-based Tapas Kumar Routh, who came to Kolkata has appealed the Odisha government to rescue them from this situation. "We are stuck here as our train tickets have been cancelled and we are unable to get bus tickets. We are being asked to pay Rs 2000 to 2500 for a single ticket. The government should do something to help us," he said.