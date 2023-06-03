ODISHA TRAIN TRAGEDY TECHNICAL GLITCH OR HUMAN ERROR

Hyderabad: It was considered Black Friday as it was one of the worst train tragedies in the country's history. When people were mourning the deaths while the fate of other people who survived is not known. According to government sources, over 1,257 reserved passengers onboard Coromandel Express and 1,039 reserved passengers onboard Yashwantpur Express. The Coromandel Express train met with an accident and dashed with stationery goods train at Bahanaga Bazar Station. While the death toll rose to 261 what is the fate of other passengers it remained to be seen.

The reasons behind Odisha's fatal train accident are not clear. There are opinions that the trains collided due to a fault in the signalling system. The incident of three trains colliding with each other in Odisha's Baleshwar district was filled with tragedy. Many doubts are being raised about this tragedy, which has left the biggest loss of life in a decade. A technical problem? Or was this accident due to mismanagement? Questions arise

The severity of the accident was high as two passenger trains and a goods train collided. However, different stories are emerging as to how the accident happened. At first, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express (Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express) derailed and fell on the side track. It was hit by Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, local officials said.

After that, the Coromandel coaches were said to have been hit by a goods train that ran on the adjacent track. However, it is noteworthy that the version of Amitabh Sharma, the spokesperson of railways, is different. He said that first the Coromandel Express derailed after hitting the parked goods train and then the Bengaluru-Howda Superfast train hit their bogies. Due to this many doubts are being expressed about the accident.

If what the railway official said is true, the question arises as to how the Coromandel Express was allowed on the track where the goods train was stationed. There are suspicions that this error may have happened due to an error in the signal system. But, was this information error due to a technical problem? Or is it human error?

Leaders of opposition parties are also expressing similar doubts about this accident. "We cannot believe that the accident happened because of the failure of the signalling system. Is there any other reason behind this?'' alleged the TMC leader. Many are questioning why the 'Kavach' system could not be established on this very busy road. On the other hand, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav revealed that a high-level investigation has been ordered into the incident.

To prevent train accidents, the Railway Department introduced an anti-collision system 'Kavach' across the country. If the loco pilot ignores the red (danger) signal and proceeds ahead. It detects and automatically stops the train when the tracks are not in good condition and when trains are approaching in the opposite direction. Hence, this can prevent train collision accidents. But now, this 'Kavach system is available in the country, which can prevent train accidents. Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma revealed that this system has not yet been brought on the route where the accident occurred.