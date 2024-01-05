Surat: The Surat Crime Prevention Branch (PCB) arrested a wanted criminal involved in the network of smuggling fake currency notes from Bangladesh to India. The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Sumit alias Deepu Srimanu Verma, who is absconding. The police have been searching for him for the past seven years.

The PCB team received a tip-off regarding Sumit, who was printing fake notes and infiltrating them in various Indian markets. The team then conducted surveillance and nabbed him from a textile market area. According to sources, Sumit is a resident of Chatra, Jharkhand and had recently shifted to Surat.

PCB Police Inspector Rajesh Suvera said that back in 2016, the Varachha police arrested Shankar Sushil Mandal with possession of 172 fake notes of Rs 500 denominations. Investigations revealed that he printed fake notes at the West Bengal and Bangladesh border and delivered them to Mursalim Jaymat Mandal and Soharbali Mandal, who in turn transferred them to Sumit in Surat.