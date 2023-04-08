Serampore (Hooghly): The fact-finding Committee could not enter Rishra in Hooghly after the members of the contingent were detained by the police on Delhi Road at Bangihati in Serampore on Saturday. According to the police, as Section 144 was imposed in Rishra they are not allowed to go there. The police had a discussion with the members of the Fact-Finding Committee about this. Finally, the team went back.

It may be recalled that on April 2 clashes took place in Hooghly during the Ram Navami procession. Hence, police were deployed in the area to handle the situation. But, no one else was allowed to enter the area from outside. Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar could not go to Rishara despite his efforts. Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee also tried to visit Rishara, but could not reach the spot due to curbs.

In that backdrop, a delegation of the Fact-Finding Committee tried to visit the troubled area of Rishra on Saturday. But, the cops of Chandannagar Commissionerate did not allow them to visit Rishra as Section 144 was in force. "We wanted to pay a visit to Rishra and talk to people about the role of the police on that day, and how much damage has been done to people. But, we have been prevented from doing so," Rajpal Singh, a member of the Committee, said.

The members of the delegation said that as citizens of the country, they have the right to go anywhere. If Section 144 is in force, they could have gone one by one. Despite that, the police did not let them go. However, the police have not said anything about this. A police source said that since Section 144 has been imposed in several places, and so no one was allowed to go.