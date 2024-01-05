Daulatabad (Murshidabad): A class 2 student was killed and several others were injured in a bomb blast near a school in West Bengal's Murshidabad during school mid-day meal hour on Thursday.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Choyadanga under Daulatabad police station limits. The deceased student was identified as Muklesur Rahman (7). According to the police and local sources, Muklesur Rahman, who went to attend his classes at the primary school in Choyadanga village of Daulatabad, spotted a ball-like object in the afternoon after having a mid-day meal. At that time, he was playing around the school with his friends. The explosion took place when he picked up the bomb thinking it was a playing object. Thinking it a toy, he threw it at a wall in front and died.

Earlier, hearing the loud sound, the locals rushed to the spot. They found Muklesur already dead and several others lying grievously injured. The police recovered the body and sent it to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Ansar Sheikh, a local, said, "I rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of the bomb blast and was shocked to see. The act of keeping a bomb near the school is unforgivable."

The incident has left locals angry because the bomb was kept in the area adjacent to the school. After receiving the information, the police of Daulatabad police station rushed to the spot and conducted a search operation in the area. Three other injured students have been admitted to the hospital.