UTTAR PRADESH WOMAN ALLEGES SEXUAL ASSAULT BLACKMAILING BY TRANSPORTER IN KANPUR ACCUSED AT LARGE

Kanpur A woman from Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh has alleged sexual assault by a transport from Kidwai Nagar area by blackmailing her with an obscene video of her Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who remains absonding in the case Sakshi Vidyarthi lawyer of the woman said that her client hailing from Fazalganj lured her into a relationship while she was working at a showroom where the accused has a shop at a short distanceDuring the subsequent course of their relationship the accused repeatedly raped her by blackmailing her with an obscene video of her and threatened her to make the video viral if she told anybody about the sexual assault Sakshi said She further alleged that the accused also injected the girls with injections used on horses and dogs Also read UP Army Colonel booked for raping woman after drugging her husbandAccording to Sakshi the accused has been calling the victim from different numbers and has threatened to kill her and her family if she complained to the police On Friday the victim along with her lawyer Sakshi Vidyarti met Police Commissioner BP Jogdand and lodged a complaint with him over the matter Police Commissioner BP Jogdand said that a case has been registered into the matter and further investigation is going on He said that the location of the accused has been traced outside the state on the basis of the mobile numbers from which he called the victim The numbers have been put on surveillance the Police Commissioner said adding the accused will be arrested soon