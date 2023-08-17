Lucknow: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a man for alleged links with Pakistan intelligence agency ISI and terror groups. Kaleem Ahmed of Mominpura under the Kotwali police station area of Shamli district was trying to collect illegal weapons on the direction of a militant organisation, according to a statement issued by the STF.

"The accused used to send pictures of security establishments to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI (Inter Services Intelligence) and militant groups," said the statement. Kaleem reportedly have some relatives in Pakistan, and used to visit Pakistan to meet them. During one such visits, he came in contact with his handlers, the STF said.

"Kaleem had recently visited Pakistan. During interrogation, he revealed that his handlers in ISI promised to give him money if he provides them information regarding security establishments in India," the statement said. The STF has lodged a case against Kaleem at Kotwali police station under relevant sections of IPC. The local police have also launched an investigation into the matter. (PTI)