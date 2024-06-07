ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Reducing Water Flow to Delhi, 'Conspiring' Against People: Atishi

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 7, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

Delhi's Water Minister Atishi expressed concern over the city's water crisis, noting that even if Himachal Pradesh releases water as directed by the Supreme Court, the situation won't improve due to Haryana reducing its share.

Haryana Reducing Water Flow to Delhi, 'Conspiring' Against People: Atishi
Delhi's Water Minister Atishi (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi on Friday said the water crisis in the city will not be solved even if Himachal Pradesh releases water for the national capital as Haryana has "reduced" its share. The water minister, who visited the Wazirabad Barrage here to take stock of the water situation, charged that "Haryana is conspiring against the people of Delhi behind the back of Supreme Court".

"The water level of Yamuna at Wazirabad has come down from 671 feet on June 2 to 669.7 feet on Friday. If the water level falls so low, how will the water treatment plants give water to the people of Delhi," she said while speaking to PTI Videos.

Her remarks come a day after the Supreme Court directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital, and asked Haryana to facilitate its flow. The apex court also said there should be no politics over water.

Delhi has been grappling with water crisis this summer. "Even if Himachal Pradesh releases water, it won't solve the situation since Haryana has reduced the share of water released by it. We will inform the Supreme Court on Monday about Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water," she added.

TAGGED:

HARYANA REDUCING WATER TO DELHIHIMACHAL RELEASES WATER FOR DELHIATISHI ON DELHI WATER CRISISDELHI WATER CRISIS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.