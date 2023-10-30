Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday ordered a high-level probe into the death of a former BJP MP's son at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow. The doctor, who was found guilty in the prima facie investigations has been dismissed while a warning has been issued to the director of the institute.

Prakash Mishra, son of BJP leader Bhairon Prasad Misha was taken to the institute with kidney ailment and died on Saturday. After which, the former BJP MP sat on a protest holding the institute responsible for his son's death.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak took to 'X' to announce an investigation into the death of BJP leader's son. He wrote that the government has ordered a high-level probe into the tragic demise of former MP Bhairon Prasad Mishra at PGI, Lucknow. He said that the concerned doctor is being relieved and a warning has been issued to the director, PGI to ensure that such incidents to do happen in the future.

The incident has raised questions over the state's healthcare system. Prakash was detected with kidney ailment in 2014. After his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the emergency facility of the institute at around 1am on Saturday. Bhairon Prasad Mishra alleged that his son was neither admited nor given proper treatment and he expired about an hour later.