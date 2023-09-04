Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a grim incident highlighting sick health facilities in rural areas, a man was treated on a hand cart at the Community Health Center due to the unavailability of adequate infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. The incident took place in Machhlishahr on Saturday. However, the matter came to light only after a video started doing rounds on social media. The Health Department said that an investigation into this incident has begun and further action will be taken accordingly. Sources said the patient is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital.

According to official sources, Kalia, a 55-year-old man from Machhlishahr, started feeling short of breath on Saturday. Seeing his father struggling to breathe, Kalia's son Santosh took him to the Community Health Center (CHC) on a hand cart. However, the doctors at the CHC did not take the patient inside for treatment, rather they started treating Kalia on the cart itself.

Official sources further said, that as the condition of the patient started to deteriorate, the doctors at the CHC referred him to the District Hospital. But, even then, the patient was not provided with an ambulance to be taken to the District Hospital. People present at the Community Health Center recorded the entire incident on camera, the video of which is doing rounds on social media.

Additional Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rajeev said, "The Health Department is looking into the incident where a patient was given treatment on a cart in CHC Machhlishahr. When the patient was referred to the District Hospital after his condition deteriorated, the CHC did not provide an ambulance. We are currently investigating the incident. Further action will be taken only after conducting a thorough investigation."

