PUNJAB COP BITTEN BY INSECT DECLARED DEAD AT AIIMS BASSI HOSPITAL DENIES ALLEGATION

Ludhiana: In a shocking case of alleged medical negligence which has come to light in Ludhiana, a police officer bitten by an insect was wrongly declared “dead” by the doctors at the hospital, his family said. The victim has been admitted to another hospital where he is said to be stable now. The cop has been identified as Manpreet Singh, posted at the Naib Court in Kachhari.

Manpreet's father Ramji, who is also an ASI in Punjab Police said that Manpreet was recently bitten by some poisonous insect. When the infection spread in the body, he was admitted to AIIMS Bassi Hospital. According to Ramji, the doctors gave Manpreet some medicine, due to which his hand got swollen badly and he started groaning in pain.

Ramji said that the doctors told him that Manpreet needed to be put on a ventilator after which he was kept on ventilator for two to three days. Ramji said that when Manpreet's health did not improve on the ventilator, he asked the doctors to refer him to another hospital. But the doctors refused to refer Manpreet saying his life cold be in danger if he was shifted elsewhere.

What shocked the family is that the staff at the AIIMS Bassi declared Manpreet dead, Ramji said. According to the family, when Manpreet's body was being kept in the ambulance along with other police staff for post-mortem, they felt the pulse of the “deceased”. The victim's father Ramji said that he forced the DMC hospital administration to put him in an ambulance and took him to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

It is learnt that the doctors have declared the condition of the deceased to be stable. The administration at AIIMS Bassi has however denied the allegations leveled by the family. The hospital administration accused the family of taking the victim away at their own will. A doctor at the AIIMS Bassi said that if Manpreet had been declared dead by the staff, the hospital would have given a death summary along with the dead body.