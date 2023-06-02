MUKHTAR ANSARIS SHOOTER ANGAD RAIS HOUSE ATTACHED UNDER GANGSTER ACT IN UTTAR PRADESHS VARANASI

Varanasi: The two-storey house of Angad Rai alias Jhullan Rai, the alleged sharp shooter of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was attached by the police in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night, officials said. An official said that the house of Jhullan Ravi located in Dafi of Lanka police station area was attached by the police under Section-14(1) of the Gangster Act.

An official said that the house was attached on the orders of the District Magistrate Ghazipur. In the notice pasted on the house of accused Ravi, police said that if anybody tries to enter the house in an unauthorized manner, legal action will be taken against him as per the rules. The cost of the attached two-storey house has been said to be more than Rs 2 crore as per the market rate.

Pertinently, accused Angad Rai was booked under the Gangster Act in 2009 at Bhanvarkol police station. Rai, who is a history-sheeter, is a native of Sherpur Khurd village in Ghazipur district. Jurisdictional officer Hitendra Krishna said that 22 criminal cases are registered against accused Angad Rai in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

An official said that Angad Rai has registered the two-storey house located in Dafi in the name of his two minor sons. He has made his wife Savita Rai the custodian of the house, sources said. Locals in Dafi said that Rai has built the land in the year 2015 and built a house later. His family periodically used to visit the house in Dafi, locals said.