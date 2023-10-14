VHP leader Surendra Gupta speaking to ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya has been going on a war footing basis and the magnificent structure will be completed soon. Talking about fund collection for the construction of the temple at Ayodhya, Surendra Gupta, VHP leader said, "We carried a fund collection drive for at least a month. But even after the stoppage of the fund collection drive, people are contacting us over the phone asking about where and how to donate the money for the construction of Lord Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya."

"Some persons were saying that he had to send Rs 1 lakhs, another was saying he had to donate half a kg of gold for the construction of the temple at Ayodhya. They were enquiring how it would be possible. People were asking us over the phone to make arrangements for sending the funds. We told them that the transfer of money into the main account was feasible. But, it would not be possible to accept other valuables such as gold or silver. Overall, the sentiments of the devotees and their willingness to donate either in cash or kind were so strong that it was almost unstoppable. The response was overwhelming in terms of donations from every section of society," said the VHP leader

People are still asking for the bank account number of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra or the QR Code so that money can be sent. Some were saying that they had gone to foreign countries when the donation drive was going on. Now, they have returned. How will they send money to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said Gupta.

Recalling the level of sentiments attached to the construction of the Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya, the VHP leader, said, "People from every part of the country came forward to donate money. We were accepting donations of the lowest denomination of Rs 10 and there was no upper limit for the higher denomination. The response of the people from those eking out their livelihood by pedalling a cycle rickshaw to the moneyed class was mind-boggling. The degree of desire to contribute to the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya was the same among all sections of society whether he was rich, poor or elderly people."