Hyderabad : With the assembly elections approaching, the BJP is getting embroiled in unwelcome developments. Amid speculation over change of BJP State unit chief Bandi Sanjay, a near scramble for positions has broken out among many leaders that has deeply upset the Central leadership in a party which is known for its unmatched internal discipline, sources said.

In the lotus family, which usually discusses every issue internally, the leaders are openly fighting each other. The Senior leaders are worried that these developments are becoming detrimental to the overall interests of the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. The month-long rumours that the BJP is changing the State president has led to differences among the leaders at all levels.

On the other hand, the saffron camp is not able to attract leaders from other parties. Prospective leaders are taking a step back to join the BJP amid the general impression that the BJP is ignoring those who have joined from other parties in the matter of posts.

At the same time, another campaign started that the state BJP will appoint a campaign committee for the first time for elections. Its responsibilities will be handed over to MLA Etela Rajender. However, Etela Rajender's chitchat with reporters on the entry of former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and other leaders caused a stir.

Soon the main leaders of the party Vijayashanthi, Vivek Venkataswamy, Konda Vishveshwar Reddy, Boora Narsayya Goud, Vital, Ravinder Naik, Vijayarama Rao, and others held discussions at the residence of former MP Jitender Reddy, who made it that BJP is not changing the state president and that it is bad propaganda, and that there is no campaign committee.

While on the one hand, the national leaders of the BJP are making it clear that there is no change in the state president, the ranks are in deep confusion as different developments are taking place in the state unit. Amid this, the state leaders have been visiting Delhi frequently for a month now. They all are meeting top leaders.

First, BJP National President J P Nadda and other leaders had a special meeting with Etela Rajender and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in Delhi. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy also participated in it. They discussed issues concerning Telangana ahead of elections.

At a time when everything seemed to have settled down, the discussion began about the change of Bandi Sanjay once again. He immediately met with top BJP leaders in Delhi. Some voices within the party were targetting Bandi Sanjay's leadership. The comments made by Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao yesterday at the Delhi stage against Bandi Sanjay, Tarunchug, and Sunil Bansal in the matter of the posts have shocked the top leaders of the party, sources said.

Although Raghunandan later said that he had not made such comments, the party leaders felt that the damage had already been done. A senior BJP leader said about these developments: "We are seeing new developments like this. The state leaders are acting in a manner that goes completely contrary to the policies of the BJP. These trends should be brought to an end as soon as possible. Otherwise, the party will lose more.''