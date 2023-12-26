MUTTON NALLI A BONE OF CONTENTION BETWEEN BRIDE AND GROOM FAMILIES MARRIAGE CANCELLED

Korutla (Telangana): Tollywood film 'Balagam' depicts a dispute between brothers-in-law concerning the absence of mutton bones (mutton nalli) in a feast hosted at the death ceremony. This scenario finds a parallel in Jagtial district where a wedding was cancelled due to a disagreement over the omission of mutton bones at the feast hosted at the engagement ceremony.

According to reports, a young man from Metpalli mandal in Jagtial district was betrothed to a girl from Nizamabad district. The families engaged in discussions encompassing dowry, gifts and other customary formalities. However, discord arose during the engagement festivities in the first week of November when the boy's relatives expressed a desire for 'mutton nalli' during the non-vegetarian feast hosted at the girl's residence.

This seemingly spiralled into a confrontation between the kith and kin of the bride and groom families escalating to the point where both the families approached the police. Despite the intervention of the police and subsequent calmness restored among the parties, the aftermath saw the cancellation of the wedding and it has become a widely debated topic.