CHANDRAYAAN 3 DESCENDING FROM THE LUNAR ORBIT MOST CHALLENGING MOMENT SAYS FORMER ISRO CHAIRMAN G MADHAVAN NAIR

Hyderabad: Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman G Madhavan Nair on Wednesday said that the last 20 minutes of the descent will be the most challenging moment in the history of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Nair said, "Everybody is anxiously looking forward to this great event. As far as the Indian space program is concerned, it is going to be the most significant milestone for planetary exploration."

"The last 20 minutes of descending from the lunar orbit to the lunar surface are going to be the most challenging moment in the history of this mission," added 79-year-old G Madhavan Nair, a Padma Vibhushan awardee.

The ISRO's Chandrayan-3 Mission is scheduled to make a landing on the surface of the moon later this evening. If successful, India will join the ranks of the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union and China. People from nooks and corners of the country are praying for the success of this Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually witness the soft-landing of Chandrayaan 3 from South Africa, where he has gone to attend the all-important BRICS summit.

The Chandrayaan-3 Mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

