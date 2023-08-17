MENTALLY ILL CHHATTISGARH WORKER STRANGLED TO DEATH AS FELLOW WORKER TIES HIM TO SEAT ON BOARD RAPTISAGAR EXPRESS IN CHENNAI

Chennai(Tamil Nadu): In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old stone quarry worker from Chhattisgarh, said to be mentally depressed died allegedly due to suffocation caused by the cloth tied around his neck by his co-worker aboard Raptisagar Express train in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai on Wednesday, police said.

Police have arrested the accused co-worker while further investigation into the case is going on. The deceased has been identified as Prakash (25) hailing from Chhattisgarh. An official of the Chennai Central Railway Police said that they have arrested Ramkumar, a fellow worker of the deceased in the case. Ramkumar had on Wednesday left for Chhattisgarh to take Prakash home after the latter had a quarrel with the co-workers in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.

An official said that Prakash was part of a group of 10 workers who arrived in Erode to work in a stone quarry. Prakash is said to have suffered a sudden mental illness and was involved in a dispute with his co-workers. After fellow informed Prakash's parents about the matter, they called him back to his hometown.

Accordingly, Ramkumar, a fellow worker and a 15-year-old boy took Prakash and boarded the Raptisagar Express train in an unreserved compartment to go to Chhattisgarh yesterday on Aug.16. It is said that during this train journey, suddenly, Prakash shouted terribly and disturbed the passengers. Ramkumar and the 15-year-old boy tied Prakash's hands and feet with a rope.

However, as Prakash kept shouting, the two of his companions made him lie under the seat, tied his neck with a cloth and, tied him to the seat with a wire. It is said that Prakash died on board the train after being strangled to death. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station Railway police said that they have sent the body to the government hospital for autopsy.

Police registered a case against Ramkumar (35) and arrested him. The role of the juvenile is also being investigated in the case.