Chennai: Chandrayaan-3 project director Dr P Veeramuthuvel said Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) does not want to rest on recent space success which has only amplified its quest for more incisive research and next crucial project for the agency can be sending humans to moon.

Dr Veeramuthuvel, who has become synonymous with ambition, leadership, and innovation, was speaking his mind during a felicitation event at Sairam College of Engineering at Tambaram in Chennai on Wednesday. More than 10,000 students, who attended the event, cheered flashing lights on their cell phones, to celebrate the success of Chadrayaan-3.

"Various key projects are lined up by the premier space organisation for future. Chandrayaan-3 was not just sent to the moon to search for water. We've a bigger plan. The ISRO wants to send humans there. And various opportunities including space tourism have been created through this. India is a pioneering country in the field of space,” he said.

Dr Veeramuthuvel, who met the media after the program, said, "I am proud to have participated at this programme in front of thousands of students from my college. It is great to meet my friends from college after many years. India has a bright future in the field of space research. Engineering students have a bright future no matter which branch they pursue. Students must study keeping a target in mind and surge ahead to reach their goals."

He also said North Indians outnumber South Indians in government jobs and scientific research. "Even if North Indians fail in the exam, they try again and continue to appear in exams till they succeed in their pursuits. They are also heavily involved in space exploration," he added.