Chennai: Actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief Captain Vijayakanth, aged 71, breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday. The leader had been on ventilatory support after testing positive for COVID-19.

In an official statement, the Miot hospital said, "Captain Vijayakant was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in the morning on December 28, 2023."

Vijayakant, a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu politics and the entertainment industry left behind a legacy marked by his contributions to both arenas. His sudden passing away came as a major setback to his party supporters and the people of Tamil Nadu.

Vijayakant's public persona has been shaped by his phenomenal work in the film business, enacting almost 154 roles, and his later entry into Tamil Nadu politics. Some of his most famous movies include Sattam Oru Iruttarai (1981), Maman Machan (1984), Devan (2002) and Engal Aasaan (2009) among others.

In addition to founding the DMDK in 2005, he held two terms as a member of the Legislative Assembly, representing the Assembly Segments districts of Rishivandiyam and Virudhachalam. When he was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016, his political career reached its zenith.

A December 27 bulletin said that he succumbed to the illness after his health deteriorated this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the veteran actor by paying tributes in a post in X, formerly Twitter.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti(sic)," the PM wrote.

Funeral arrangements and tributes are expected to follow in the coming hours as the state mourns the loss of a beloved actor and leader.