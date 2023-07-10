ARREST OF TAMIL NADU FISHERMEN BY SRI LANKAN NAVY CM STALIN WRITES TO EAM S JAISHANKAR FOR INTERVENTION

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to the Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar over the recent apprehension of 15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and the confiscation of their fishing boats. In the letter written to the External Affairs Minister on Monday, Stalin said that the matter is “of utmost importance that requires urgent diplomatic intervention”.

The 15 fishermen along with their two fishing trawlers sailing from the Rameswaram jetty were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and the Sri Lankan Coast Guard on Saturday. Tamil Nadu chief minister said in the letter to the External Affairs Minister that the apprehension of 15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and the confiscation of their fishing boats has caused distress and fear among the fishing community in the region.

The fishermen had ventured out for fishing in their boats bearing registration numbers IND-TN-10-MM-677 and IND-TN-10-MM-913 and were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, the CM said. “As you are aware, thousands of fishermen's livelihoods depend on fishing activities in the waters near the Indo-Sri Lankan maritime boundary.

They solely rely on fishing to sustain their families and communities,” the letter read. The CM said that the incidents of apprehension by the Sri Lankan Navy have become “distressingly frequent, plunging the fishermen and their families into deep anguish and uncertainty”. “I request your esteemed office to intervene diplomatically with the Sri Lankan authorities to secure the immediate release of our apprehended fishermen and the return of all the fishing boats that have been seized,” he said.

“Through diplomatic channels, we can reach an amicable resolution that respects the rights and livelihoods of our fishermen while maintaining friendly bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka. I eagerly await a positive response from your office,” he added.