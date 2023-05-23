Alwar: In a shocking incident, two brothers in Alwar district of Rajasthan returned home along with the wedding procession without the brides after allegedly not getting dowry demanded at the eleventh hours from their in-laws, the bride's father alleged. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

The incident has taken placed at Tikri village of Govindgarh police station area of Alwar district of Rajasthan on May 21, Sunday. Fajru Khan, father of the two brides has lodged a complaint against the accused at Govindgarh police station. In his complaint, Fajru Khan said that the marriage of his daughters was to be held with Nasir Khan and Zaid Khan, sons of Mubeen, residents of Chhapra police station Gopalgarh on May 21.

Fajru Khan said that he had already paid Rs 2 lakh as dowry to the in-laws of his daughters adding there was no additional demand from the grooms. However, on the wedding day, soon after the guests finished food, the two grooms demanded Rs 3 lakh in cash and a bullet motorcycle from the in-laws as extra dowry, the father of the brides said in his complaint.

Also read: Father ends life after daughter's wedding called off over dowry

As the matter escalated, the two sides held talks which went on for several hours to sort the issue. While the family of the brides refused to pay the extra dowry, the grooms insisted over their demand of a bullet motorcycle and Rs 3 lakh cash. As the talks between the two sides failed, the groom returned home in Gopalgarh without the brides, an official said.

Back in Tikri village, the father of the brides lodged a complaint with the police demanding action against the grooms. Police have started investigation by registering an FIR in the matter. Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said that the statements of the family of the brides have been recorded in this regard.

He said that the family of the grooms has also been called to the police station for recording their statements. Further investigation into the matter is going on.