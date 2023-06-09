Alwar As many as 50 people who included children fell ill after eating Kulfi at Khurd village of Alwar district in Rajasthan on Thursday According to sources everyone started complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea after eating kulfi Some seriously ill children were referred to Alwar for treatment While others are undergoing treatment in the government hospital of Rajgarh Also read Ghaziabad Several fall ill after consuming food prepared with Kuttu flourVillagers said several villagers ate kulfi from a seller at about 5 pm in the evening Two hours after 50 persons who included children and adults ate Kulfi they showed symptoms of nausea and vomiting They also suffered from diarrhoea The villagers informed the matter to the administration Soon doctors of Rajgarh Hospital were alerted People started reaching the hospital with their children Children were admitted to the hospital till 12 am in the night About 50 children and villagers were admitted to the hospital for treatment Some of these people were referred to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital Alwar for treatment when their condition deteriorated All were shifted to the general hospital with the help of an ambulance late at night There was a shortage of doctors and hospital beds at Rajgarh Hospital Several parents took their children to other private and government hospitals for treatment After receiving complaints from family members of affected children and others police registered a case The doctors of the hospital said that the children fell ill due to food poisoning Read more 300 people fall ill due to suspected food poisoning in Odisha