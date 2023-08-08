Nimbahera (Rajasthan): In a major operation against drug trafficking, the police seized a truck carrying 41 quintals of illegal opium doda sawdust worth a staggering Rs 1.25 crore in Nimbahera of Chittorgarh district on Tuesday, a senior police officer informed. Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant said, "The campaign to combat illegal drugs in the district was performed by the police, under the guidance of assistant superintendent of police Buglal Meena. On stopping the truck for regular checking on the Neemuch-Nimbahera highway, both the driver and his partner seemed nervous, which gave the hint to the police of something wrong. Following which, the truck was checked thoroughly."

The operation was carried out involving the joint efforts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nimbahera) Beniprasad, Kotwali Nimbahera Police Inspector Ramsumer and several constables. A blockade was set up at Check Post Neemuch Nimbaheda Highway Road Jaliya where the truck was intercepted. Upon signalling the truck from Tata company, coming from Neemuch, to stop for inspection, the driver and helper attempted to escape, but they were later apprehended by the police.

After a thorough search of the truck, 211 plastic crates containing more than 41 quintals of illegal opium doda sawdust was seized. The driver, identified as Hanumanaram (43), hailing from Kushalawa police station, Lohawat district, Jodhpur, along with Rajuram (43), residing in Sanwari police station in Phalodi district Jodhpur, was apprehended on the spot. The police informed that a case has been registered against both the driver and his assistant. Further investigation is on to identify all those included in the smuggling of drugs.

