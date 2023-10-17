Firozpur (Punjab): Former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira was arrested by police on Tuesday morning from his residence in Zira in Firozpur district of Punjab for for allegedly obstructing officials from performing their official duties. Zira along with his supporters was booked by the police a few days back for disrupting government officials from performing their duties.

Police arrested the former Congress MLA after an official posted in the BDPO office requested the police to take action against him and his colleagues who were sitting inside the office for three days and allegedly obstructing official work including tampering with government documents. "After producing him before the Duty Magistrate, the former MLA has been sent to judicial custody by the Duty Magistrate till October 30," an official said.

The case has been registered against Kulbir Singh Zira under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said. Further investigation is underway. Zira's arrest comes nearly three weeks after the Punjab Police arrested Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from his Sector 5 residence in Chandigarh in a 2015 drugs case.

Zira had alleged that Khaira's arrest “smacks of Political Vendetta”. “It is an attempt to intimidate the opposition and is a ploy of the AAP Punjab govt to distract from core issues. We stand strongly with Sukhpal Khaira and will take this fight to its logical conclusion,” Kulbir Singh Zira had said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.